The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

OK, folks: It's last week of August. The worst month of the year is almost over. Soon we'll be able to go outside without overheating, getting a third-degree sunburn, or drowning in sweat. Sure, the weather will still be hot — it always is in Miami — but at least it won't be "I might die if I'm not indoors" hot. That's something worth celebrating, perhaps with these wonderful free events, including concerts, minifestivals, listening parties, and even a bookstore opening.

Dashboard Confessional at the Fillmore Miami Beach. Emo never died — you just stopped paying attention. With the recent wave of revivalists like the World Is and Into It. Over It., along with emo-influenced hip-hop acts such as Lil Uzi Vert and XXXTentacion, it's arguably never been a better time to be emo. Plus, after all these years, watching Dashboard Confessional play the hits you cried to in middle school will give your emotions an added dose of nostalgia. Prepare for the tears to stream from your face when the band plays "Stolen." With the Mowglis. 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; fillmoremb.com. Admission is free.

LCD Soundsystem: American Dream Listening Party at Floyd. A new LCD Soundsystem album will come out Friday. In case that didn't sink in: A new LCD Soundsystem album will come out Friday. It's understandable if the anticipation is too unbearable, so if you absolutely need to hear American Dream as soon as possible, Floyd will host a listening party Thursday. The club will begin the night by spinning the record on its brand-new sound system before transitioning into DJ sets by Sinopoli, Aramis Lorie, and — wow — the Juan MacLean. 9 p.m. Thursday at Floyd, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; floydmiami.com. Admission is free with RSVP.