The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

OK, folks: It's last week of August. The worst month of the year is almost over. Soon we'll be able to go outside without overheating, getting a third-degree sunburn, or drowning in sweat. Sure, the weather will still be hot — it always is in Miami — but at least it won't be "I might die if I'm not indoors" hot. That's something worth celebrating, perhaps with these wonderful free events, including concerts, minifestivals, listening parties, and even a bookstore opening.
Dashboard Confessional at the Fillmore Miami Beach. Emo never died — you just stopped paying attention. With the recent wave of revivalists like the World Is and Into It. Over It., along with emo-influenced hip-hop acts such as Lil Uzi Vert and XXXTentacion, it's arguably never been a better time to be emo. Plus, after all these years, watching Dashboard Confessional play the hits you cried to in middle school will give your emotions an added dose of nostalgia. Prepare for the tears to stream from your face when the band plays "Stolen." With the Mowglis. 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; fillmoremb.com. Admission is free.
LCD Soundsystem: American Dream Listening Party at Floyd. A new LCD Soundsystem album will come out Friday. In case that didn't sink in: A new LCD Soundsystem album will come out Friday. It's understandable if the anticipation is too unbearable, so if you absolutely need to hear American Dream as soon as possible, Floyd will host a listening party Thursday. The club will begin the night by spinning the record on its brand-new sound system before transitioning into DJ sets by Sinopoli, Aramis Lorie, and — wow — the Juan MacLean. 9 p.m. Thursday at Floyd, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; floydmiami.com. Admission is free with RSVP.
Pants of Miami Release Party at Standard Spa. Pants are not the bottoms of choice in a tropical climate, which is why you'll see everything from biking shorts to thong bikinis covering the privates of Miami citizens. No Pop decided to immortalize this wide variety of attire in its Pants Zine, which consists of photographs of guests at the Standard from the waist down. Head to the fashionable Miami Beach hotel to celebrate the release of the zine's second edition and get your extremities up on this virtual collection. 6 p.m. Thursday at the Standard Spa, 40 Island Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-1717; exilebooks.com. Admission is free with RSVP.
The Listening Den at Ace Props. If you've been to a concert in the past ten years, you've no doubt had this experience: Already craning your neck to see over a thick crowd, you're dismayed to see your favorite performer eclipsed by a sea of shining iPhone screens. That won't happen at the Listening Den. For this night of music with Miami native Keith Johns and Atlanta singer Macy Todd, there are strict rules to be present and respect the performers onstage, whether that means putting your phone away or ordering drinks well in advance. What a concept. 8 p.m. Thursday at Ace Props, 398 NE 78th St., Miami; prismcreativegroup.com. Admission is free with RSVP on eventbrite.com.
Exile Books Grand Opening at Exile Books. You might have seen it at your local bookstore — the nondescript cart full of cellophane-wrapped or pastel zines, chapbooks, and printed materials of all kinds known as Exile Books' pop-up. But the nomadic lifestyle makes one weary, so the independent book seller and publisher is settling down in Little Haiti. For Exile Books' grand opening, the shop will unveil a mural by artist Lawrence Weiner and launch programming to include art by local women artists and access to design and content consultation. Support the growth of this hometown literary institution by joining the party. 6 p.m. Friday at Exile Books, 5900 NW Second Ave., Miami; exilebooks.com. Admission is free.
38 Years of Churchill's at Churchill's Pub. Can you believe it's been 30 years since Miami's most celebrated little venue began its campaign to become the city's central hub for underground music? Neither can the organizers, who are throwing a three-day minifestival to celebrate. Fifty acts, spanning the genre spectrum from punk to metal to weird electronic beats to much more, will perform on three stages. Check in from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for complimentary Rolling Rock, Sailor Jerry, and craft beer, respectively. 5 p.m. Friday at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; churchillspub.com. Admission is free.
Ball & Chain Music Festival at Ball & Chain. For the past two years, Calle Ocho staple Ball & Chain has celebrated its birthday with a festival of epic proportions, and this year is no different. Over the course of three days, the Ball & Chain Music Festival will present more than 20 bands and four DJs to keep the Chain bumping with Latin beats. If it's a Miami band you're looking for, you'll find almost all of them here, including Palo!, Electric Piquete, Electric Kif, Spam Allstars, SonLokos, and Elastic Bond. So here's to 80 more years of Caribbean music in the Magic City. Noon Friday through Sunday at Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-643-7820; ballandchainmiami.com. Admission is free.
Labor Day Party at Foxhole. The dimly lit, boozy South Beach bar Foxhole is ready for the onslaught of Labor Day partiers. Each year, the watering hole fills with regulars and those looking to explore what SoBe has to offer in terms of hookups and intoxicants. DJs Rascal and Tony G will man the decks till 5 in the morning, so dancing will ensue. 9 p.m. Sunday at Foxhole, 1218 14th Ct., Miami Beach; foxholebar.com. Admission is free.
