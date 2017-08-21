The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

The next solar eclipse with the same visibility as this Monday's event won't occur until 2045, which kind of makes you wonder about the future. Will humans have wiped themselves out in a nuclear holocaust by then? Will Miami officially be under water? Instead of getting morbid, you can get proactive. Prepare for your financial future with these free events in Miami, whether you're attending a panel on climate change at Gramps, seeing an art show at Space Mountain, or gender blending at B-Side.

Solar Powered Science Cafe at Gramps. If you think the recent flooding around Miami was just a passing phase, then you need to get your nose out of Donald Trump’s tweets. Scientists predict that rising sea levels will soon turn Miami into the floor of the Atlantic Ocean. Maybe there’s no way you prevent the certain drowning of our homes, but you can help Mother Earth in other ways — like by attending the Solar Powered Science Cafe at Gramps. Mayor Phillip Stoddard, the man behind South Miami’s law requiring new homes to instal solar panels, will speak. Also on the panel is Jody Finver of Florida Solar United Neighborhoods who brings solar cooperatives to the Miami residents. Gramps is cheersing the cause by providing 50 percent off drinks until 8 p.m. 5 p.m. Monday, August 21, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-699-2669; gramps.com. Admission is free.

Love Is... at GableStage. Love is gentle, love is kind, it does not send you sexually explicit openers on Tinder, it does not ask for nudes. Humans have tried to define the nature of love since the beginning of culture-making, and it never seems to get old. Award-winning actress Angie Radosh and award-winning music director Caryl Fantel have added to the love canon with a free combination performance and actor's masterclass. While it's not necessary, you can choose to donate to the Women's Fund of Miami-Dade before spending an lovely night in the Biltmore. 7:30 p.m. Monday, August 21, at GableStage at the Biltmore, 1200 Anastasia Ave, Coral Gables; 305-445-1119; gablestage.org. Admission is free.