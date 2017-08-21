The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

The next solar eclipse with the same visibility as this Monday's event won't occur until 2045, which kind of makes you wonder about the future. Will humans have wiped themselves out in a nuclear holocaust by then? Will Miami officially be under water? Instead of getting morbid, you can get proactive. Prepare for your financial future with these free events in Miami, whether you're attending a panel on climate change at Gramps, seeing an art show at Space Mountain, or gender blending at B-Side.
Solar Powered Science Cafe at Gramps. If you think the recent flooding around Miami was just a passing phase, then you need to get your nose out of Donald Trump’s tweets. Scientists predict that rising sea levels will soon turn Miami into the floor of the Atlantic Ocean. Maybe there’s no way you prevent the certain drowning of our homes, but you can help Mother Earth in other ways — like by attending the Solar Powered Science Cafe at Gramps. Mayor Phillip Stoddard, the man behind South Miami’s law requiring new homes to instal solar panels, will speak. Also on the panel is Jody Finver of Florida Solar United Neighborhoods who brings solar cooperatives to the Miami residents. Gramps is cheersing the cause by providing 50 percent off drinks until 8 p.m. 5 p.m. Monday, August 21, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-699-2669; gramps.com. Admission is free.
Love Is... at GableStage. Love is gentle, love is kind, it does not send you sexually explicit openers on Tinder, it does not ask for nudes. Humans have tried to define the nature of love since the beginning of culture-making, and it never seems to get old. Award-winning actress Angie Radosh and award-winning music director Caryl Fantel have added to the love canon with a free combination performance and actor's masterclass. While it's not necessary, you can choose to donate to the Women's Fund of Miami-Dade before spending an lovely night in the Biltmore. 7:30 p.m. Monday, August 21, at GableStage at the Biltmore, 1200 Anastasia Ave, Coral Gables; 305-445-1119; gablestage.org. Admission is free.
All Folk'd Up: Black Music Matters at Churchill's Pub. Miami-Dade County is unlike any other U.S. city in its ethnic and racial makeup. But even though non-Latinx white people are the minority here, one thing Miami has just as much as every other place in America is racism. But Miami activism is on the rise, even in the music scene. To combat some of that, All Folk'd Up is presenting Black Music Matters with performers St. James, Cyril, and two one man bands: Lone Wolf and Uncle Scotchy. 9 p.m. Tuesday, August 22, at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-757-1807; churchillspub.com. Admission is free.
(mostly jazz) with Leesa Richards at The Betsy South Beach. Miami chanteuse Leesa Richards is bringing songs to a crowd with discerning tastes at the Betsy Hotel’s (mostly jazz) series. The colonial style establishment on the beautiful Atlantic Ocean is the perfect setting to hear the vocals of this talented singer. Besides jazz, expect to hear her crooning include a touch of folk and R&B. This long-running music event on Miami Beach can be counted on rain or shine, and you can follow it up with dinner at LT Steak & Seafood or enhanced with a cuppa whatever at the Lobby Bar offering $5 glasses of select wines or bottomless glasses for $19. 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 23, at the Betsy South Beach, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-673-0044; thebetsyhotel.com. Admission is free.
Soul on the Mile in McBride Family Plaza. The strip of Coral Way known as Miracle Mile has always been a shopping and dining spot, but lately it's transforming. In a very literal way, construction and road work are changing the district, but the Prism Creative Group is looking to grow the Mile from the inside. The McBride Family Plaza is one effort to create community, so Prism is organizing a lively outdoor event. Nestled between BurgerFi and Barnes and Noble, the Plaza will host pop-up shops and performances by Soulixer and Magic City Hippies in an effort to help the Mile find itself. 7 p.m. Thursday, August 24, at the McBride Family Plaza, 150 Miracle Mile, between BurgerFi and Barnes & Noble, Coral Gables; prismcreativegroup.com. Admission is free.
Hialeah Park Casino Fourth Anniversary at Hialeah Park. Gambling is usually enough of a draw for most Casinos, but Hialeah Park has been diversifying for a while, specifically with music programming. So it's no surprise that they're celebrating four years with four days of concerts from Latin artists like Lucy Grau, Danny Daniel, and Amaury Guttierez, just to name a few. In between bouts of salsa dancing, you can refuel at the Cuban Guys food truck and on Sunday, peruse the car and truck show in the Paddock Garden. With everything that's going on, you might just forget the slots and black jack tables. 9 p.m. Thursday, August 24, through Sunday, August 27, at Hialeah Park, 100 E. 32nd St., Hialeah; 305-885-8000; hialeahparkcasino.com. Admission is free to all concerts except on August 26.
Cuatro Deseos at Space Mountain. Last year, New Times covered Katiana Urbina's wish to meet Kanye West after his music got her through her recovery from the surgery that removed her brain tumor. Today, Urbina is collaborating with artists Alejandra Abad, Melanie Wu, and Ana Parra for Cuatro Deseos, a show exploring dreams, wishes, and the real world. At Space Mountain you can walk through a living forest to encounter each artist's video installations. Head to the opening on August 25 to hear music by Koala Collage and RED. 7 p.m. Friday, August 25, at Space Mountain, 738 NW 62nd St., Miami; spacemountainmia.org. Admission is free.
Ludlam Trail Carnival at Doug Barnes Park. Maybe you're just now hearing about the Ludlam Trail, but the historic sites in its South Miami area have been bringing together families and linking them to Florida’s past for decades. The Ludlam Trail organization and the Miami Association of Realtors are celebrating that history with the Ludlam Trail Carnival, complete with fairground rides, games, food, and a car show. The festival offers families the opportunity to explore the neighborhood of A.D. Barnes Park while chomping on elephant ears and getting dizzy on the Tilt-A-Whirl. 3 p.m. Saturday, August 26, at A.D. Barnes Park, 3401 SW 72nd Ave., Miami; ludlamtrail.org. Admission is free.
Gender Blender at B-Side. If you're a Trump supporter or you've never left Hialeah ever, you might not know that Miami is super gay. Of course South Beach has a special place in homosexual history, but beyond that, South Florida has been a haven for drag queens and LGBT performers for decades. Gender Blender pays homage to this legacy while providing a space for contemporary musicians and personas of the queer variety. This is their second show at the newly christened B-Side lounge, where appearances include queens Juleisy y Karla, Hialeah's Finest, plus Womanmay and Antifaces. Don't hold back on the glitter for this one. 10 p.m. Sunday, August 27, at B-Side, 2898-B NW Seventh Ave, Miami; 786-780-2750; facebook.com/bsidemiami. Admission is free.
