The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

O Miami's monthlong poetry festival comes to a close this week with readings at the Betsy and the North Dade Regional Library. As you gear up for May, commemorate National Jazz Appreciation Month with a performance by Aaron Lebos Reality, or take in the mind-bending visual and sound installations of Laure Prouvost's exhibit "They Are Waiting for You" at the recently remodeled Bass.

Here's a look at all of these and more of the best free events happening in Miami this week.

Andy Bichlbaum and Mike Bonanno are best known for using satire as real-world activism. They've impersonated famous politicians and corporate figures, and they've duped legacy newspapers into reporting their hoaxes. Now they've set their sights on the looming threat of climate change. The Yes Men Are Revolting follows their exploits regarding environmental issues and the legal drama that's ensued. 7 p.m. Thursday, April 26, at Bill Cosford Cinema, 5030 Brunson Dr., Coral Gables; cosfordcinema.com. Admission is free.