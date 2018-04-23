The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

O Miami's monthlong poetry festival comes to a close this week with readings at the Betsy and the North Dade Regional Library. As you gear up for May, commemorate National Jazz Appreciation Month with a performance by Aaron Lebos Reality, or take in the mind-bending visual and sound installations of Laure Prouvost's exhibit "They Are Waiting for You" at the recently remodeled Bass.
Here's a look at all of these and more of the best free events happening in Miami this week.
Andy Bichlbaum and Mike Bonanno are best known for using satire as real-world activism. They've impersonated famous politicians and corporate figures, and they've duped legacy newspapers into reporting their hoaxes. Now they've set their sights on the looming threat of climate change. The Yes Men Are Revolting follows their exploits regarding environmental issues and the legal drama that's ensued. 7 p.m. Thursday, April 26, at Bill Cosford Cinema, 5030 Brunson Dr., Coral Gables; cosfordcinema.com. Admission is free.
The wildly thoughtful and imaginative new exhibit from Laure Prouvost, "They Are Waiting for You," promises to get the ol' brain going. Prouvost's exhibits are generally trippy and multisensory experiences, boasting moving image and sound installations. The preview shots of the exhibit — which includes a glass of water with the words "At night this water turns black" — indicate the trippy streak is still alive. 8 to 10 p.m. Thursday, April 26, at the Bass, 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; thebass.org. Entry is free with museum admission.
Cuban-American artist, sculptor, and painter Ana Mendieta was a bad-ass. Her autobiographical works often carried themes of feminism, identity, and belonging. And now her work is coming to life in musical form at the de la Cruz Collection in the program A Female Force. It's the best of both worlds — art and music — converging in one beautiful piece. After the show, Art Center/South Florida president Dennis Scholl will lead a chat with the show's cast and creative team on all things Ana as well as what inspired such a unique work. 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, April 26, at de la Cruz Collection, 23 NE 41st St., Miami; illuminarts.org. Admission is free.
April is National Jazz Appreciation Month, and there's no better place to celebrate than Miami. The Magic City is a haven for both local and touring jazz musicians. This Friday, the Museum of Contemporary Art in North Miami will host a performance by the Aaron Lebos Reality. The musicians in the ensemble are in high demand in the local jazz scene. 8 p.m. Friday, April 27, at Museum of Contemporary Art, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami; mocanomi.org. Admission is free.
O Miami's monthlong poetry festival comes to a close this week, but not before you get one final chance to pair some poetry with a couple of brews. The festival's host hotel, the Betsy, has teamed up with Culture Ireland and Poetry Ireland for Three Irish Poets, with readings by Irish poets Tara Bergin, Julie Morrissy, and Paul Perry. Wynwood Brewing will follow up the reading with a demonstration and tasting of its La Rubia beer. 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 27, at the Betsy South Beach, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; thebetsyhotel.com. Admission is free.
Ever loved a poem so much you wished you'd gotten some face time with its author? With O Miami, you'll have the chance to go beyond checking out a book and "Check Out a Poet" instead. Spend 15 minutes with authors Yaddyra Peralta, Freesia McKee, Caroline Cabrera, or Rebecca Vaughns. Listen to their poems, ask them questions, or even read them an ode of your own. 2 p.m. Saturday, April 28, at North Dade Regional Library, 2455 NW 183rd St., Miami Gardens; omiami.org. Admission is free.
