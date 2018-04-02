The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

Monday morning means it's time to take a look ahead at the best events happening in town this week, and the coming days look rainbow bright. It's Miami Pride Week once again. Before the festivities begin, organizers will take a look back and pay homage to those in the Florida LGBTQ community who were affected by the 2016 Pulse Nightclub shooting. Pulse survivor Laura Vargas will begin the week by lighting up the famed Miami Beach 1111 Lincoln Road building in rainbow colors.

Drag shows abound throughout the week, leading up to the closing Miami Beach Pride Parade on Sunday. Other notable events include a reading by critical care physician and author Daniela Lamas at Books and Books and the premiere of a new exhibit at the newly remodeled MDC Museum of Art and Design.

Here's a look at the best free events happening in Miami this week.

EXPAND Photo courtesy of Lincoln Road

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting was, of course, not the first time that the greater Florida community was struck by preventable gun violence. The tragedy at Orlando's Pulse Nightclub less than two years ago was, for some time, the worst mass shooting in American history. This Monday, Lincoln Road and Miami Beach Pride pay tribute to the victims by lighting up the 1111 Lincoln Road building in rainbow colors. Pulse survivor Laura Vargas will "flip the switch" in honor of the members of the LGBTQ community who perished in the Downtown Orlando club. 8 p.m. Monday, April 2 at 1111 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; lincolnrd.com. Admission is free.

A recent analysis indicated that the biggest cluster of trash in the ocean is now twice the size of Texas; much larger than previously thought. The weight of plastic in the oceans is now on track to outpace that of fish by 2050. Everything But Water, the largest specialty swim and resort wear retailer in the U.S., wants to spotlight this growing issue with Water Is Everything, two days of events including a beach clean-up, documentary screening, an ocean trawling expedition to study the effects of plastic pollution, and a poolside party. Everything But Water is also supporting The 5 Gyres Institute in its mission to end the global crisis of plastic pollution by raising funds through the sale of designated products. Beach cleanup is 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 4 at 24th St. beach entrance, Miami Beach; volunteercleanup.org. Admission is free. Pool party is Thursday, April 5 at 1 Hotel South Beach Cabana Pool, 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; everythingbutwater.com. Admission is free with RSVP at wateriseverything@1hotel.com.

Don’t deny it: You sit on your couch every Thursday watching RuPaul’s Drag Race, yelling and squealing at the TV. It’s time to stop embarking on this journey alone and sashay away to Gramps every Thursday at 8 p.m. for their weekly Drag Race watch party, hosted by Queef Latina. To let go of all your built-up excitement, there’s karaoke after each week’s episode too. 8 p.m. Thursday at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com. Admission is free.

Courtesy Amanda Keeley

Vinyl has made a surprising comeback in the 21st century, and for enthusiasts looking to disconnect from distracting Facebook notifications on their laptops, typewriters are a welcome throwback. They're also the centerpiece of a cool local exhibition, "Type In With Exile Books," taking place at the Pérez Art Museum this week. In addition to checking out a collection of typewriter-inspired art and mingling with local poet Jeff Sanford, guests can type up their own written masterpieces to be considered for an upcoming publication by Exile Books. 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; pamm.org. Admission is free.



Want to make America great, but not in the way Trump has in mind? Check out "By the People: Designing a Better America," opening at Miami Dade College's Museum of Art and Design. The exhibit offers some amazing insights – based on two years of research – for building more inclusive and sustainable communities. Touching everything from alternative transportation options to expanding access to education, the exhibit boasts sixty designs of proposed solutions for areas of needed improvement across the U.S. There will be a free public preview of the exhibit on opening night.6 p.m. Friday at MCD Museum of Art and Design, Freedom Tower, 600 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; mdcmoad.org. Admission to the public preview is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

SWAN, short for Support Women Artists Now, is back this year with an evening that's all about celebrating women artists of all mediums, from poetry, to dance, comedy, visual arts, and music. A total of ten women artists will be spotlighted, hundreds of folks are expected to attend, and all are welcome. 6 p.m. Saturday at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Peacock Foundation Studio, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; spokensoulfestival.com. Admission is free.

Daniela Lamas, author of You Can Stop Humming Now Photo by Beowulf Sheehan

Daniela Lamas is a pulmonary and critical care doctor at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and now, a published author. Lamas, who has contributed to the Miami Herald and New York Times, will visit Books & Books to discuss her new book You Can Stop Humming Now: A Doctor's Stories of Life, Death, and In Between. What happens once a critical care patient leaves the white walls of their hospital room for a new normal at home? Lamas finds out through the stories of patients like the salesman who found himself a kidney donor on social media, and a college student who survives but is forever altered by a near-fatal overdose. 7 p.m. Saturday, April 7 at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free.



Miami's drag scene is in the midst of yet another golden era. It’s almost like it’s 1997 on South Beach, but without all the models and Madonna sightings. Double Stubble, the fabulous LGBTQ Sunday drag party launched at Gramps in Wynwood, is hosting a special event, Miami’s a Drag, at Concrete Beach Brewery. The drag show is hosted by DJ Hottpants, with music by Mystic Bill and performances by Candi Dixx, Dang-Ho, Yu Sickning, LaDonna Sucia, and Persephone Von Lips. 3 p.m. Saturday at Concrete Beach Brewery, 325 NW 24th St., Miami; concretebeachbrewery.com. Admission is free.

Ocean Drive, one of the gay-friendliest streets in the world, will be pounding with the feet of LGBTQ+ community members and allies this Sunday at the Miami Beach Pride Parade. There will be drag queens and memorable floats, as well as Olympic silver medalist Gus Kenworthy, who is this year's grand marshal. Emmy Award-winner Roxanne Vargas is this year's ally marshal. Noon Sunday on Ocean Drive, Miami Beach; miamibeachgaypride.com. Admission is free.