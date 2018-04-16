The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

Record Store Day only comes twice a year, and this year there are more participating record stores than ever in Miami, with the recent addition of Technique Records. The party continues all weekend with Wynwood Life 2018, and the Little Haiti Cultural Complex hosts a screening of the groundbreaking film Daughters of the Dust.



Here's a look at the best free events happening in Miami this week, and stay on the lookout for rare Record Store Day finds!

Don't be fooled by Brickell's suit-clad front. Its residents can party hard and get down. Case in point: The Brickell City Biergarten is returning with brews curated by Mac's Pubs, live tunes, and local grub. Magic City Hippies and the Scone Cash Players will headline the evening, and Miami Smokers, Don Giuseppe's Pizzeria, Viv's Little Waffle Shoppe, and others will fill out the culinary landscape. Bring an empty stomach, and prepare to fill it. 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, April 19 at Brickell City Centre, 700 Brickell Ave., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free with RSVP.

Twenty bands. One hundred fifty artists and crafters exhibiting their goodness. A style lounge. Food trucks galore. A pop-up art gallery. A back-alley space for street artists. Wynwood Life 2018 sounds like it will be just about the most Wynwood thing ever. The spectacle happens over three days, so plan your sensory overload accordingly. Friday, April 20 through Sunday, April 22 at Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.



Think of some of the iconic posters in history and what they've meant to social movements. Uncle Sam's I want YOU for the U.S. Army. Rosie the Riveter proclaiming, We can do it! The Obama Hope graphic. PosterFest at the Wolfsonian is an all-day affair with presentations, exhibits, and workshops to help guests refine their poster-making skills. Offering a variety of diversions, from letterpress and silk-screen workshops to Adobe Creative challenges, this shindig touches both ends of the tech spectrum. 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 21 at the Wolfsonian, 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; wolfsonian.org. Admission is free.

EXPAND Technique Records Photo by Monica McGivern

Technique Records will participate in their inaugural Record Store Day this Saturday, and they're coming out with a bang. Diplo and Kevin Haskins of Bauhaus will both be in the house for book and record signings. Arrive early to get your hands on exclusive RSD releases and giveaways, including Technique Records tote bags for the first 100 people making purchases. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Broward Education Foundation's Marjory Stoneman Douglas Victims' Fund. 8 a.m. Saturday, April 21 at Technique Records, 853 NE 79th St., Miami; facebook.com. Admission is free.

Brazilian contemporary artist Anna Maria Maiolino has always worked to connect art and life. Now, one her most important works, the performance-installation Entrevidas (Between Lives), is taking modern form in Miami. The original Entrevidas happened in Rio de Janeiro in 1981; spectators were invited to cross an obstacle course of hundreds of eggs to experience risk while simultaneously recognizing the hope of new beginnings. A similar performance and intimate chat with Maiolino will take place in Miami. The artist's visit is part of the Living Together series, which organizes performance art, film, and video events throughout Miami that reflect on today's realities. 8 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 21 at MDC Museum of Art + Design, Freedom Tower, 600 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; mdcmoad.org. Admission is free with RSVP.

EXPAND Sweat Records Photo by Karli Evans

Various independent record stores have popped up in Miami over the past couple of years, but that doesn't mean you should forget the classics. Sweat Records teams up with Churchill's Pub for Record Store Day once again this Saturday. All shoppers who arrive in line before 7 a.m. will have the chance to call dibs on one item to take home with them once the doors open. The day concludes with a night of performances from some of Miami's top artists including Millionyoung, Seafoam Walls, and Charlie Pickett. 8 a.m. Saturday, April 21 at Sweat Records, 5505 NE 2nd Ave., Miami; sweatrecordsmiami.com. Admission is free.

Did you know that no black director has ever won an Oscar? Pretty shocking. Or is it? As in almost every other profession, people of color have been underrepresented and undervalued in Hollywood. That's why it's important to take the time to celebrate their successes. Head to the Little Haiti Cultural Complex (LHCC) for a screening of Daughters of the Dust, the first feature directed by a black woman released in the United States. Directed by Julie Dash, it takes place in 1902 and tells the fascinating story of three generations of Gullah women living on and leaving an island in Georgia. It's part of the second-annual Mende Film & Cultural Arts Festival, LHCC's series to preserve Gullah Geechee culture. 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 21 at Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 NE 59th Ter., Miami; littlehaiticulturalcenter.com. Admission is free.

You know that feeling like you need to relax but also want to be doing something? You can do both at A Mindful Miami. Brickell City Centre (BCC) and Modern Om are hosting the large-scale Earth Day meditation for a second year at BCC. Honor Mother Earth with your good vibes, and get Earth Day perks at socially conscious retailers. 9:30 p.m. Sunday, April 22 at Brickell City Centre, 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami; facebook.com/BrickellCityCentre. Admission is free.