Greg Sestero Reunites With Tommy Wiseau in Best F(r)iends

Imagine you’re a struggling actor and your friend, who is an even more struggling actor, asks you to be in a movie he’s writing, directing, and in which he is starring. The script makes no sense. Your buddy can’t act to save his life and the shooting is catastrophic, mostly thanks to your friend’s erratic behavior on-set. When the movie is finally done, it’s a complete piece of crap, and your face is all over it.

Most of us might pretend we never had anything to do with such an ordeal. But Greg Sestero, who starred in the infamous 2003 film The Room, has made a career out of his role in what’s been celebrated as the best bad movie of all time. After the film gained a cult following in the mid-'00s, Sestero wrote a tell-all book, The Disaster Artist, about its troubled production and his unlikely friendship with writer , director, and star, Tommy Wiseau. That book turned into a movie, also called The Disaster Artist, directed by and starring James Franco as Wiseau and his brother, Dave Franco, as Sestero.

“I thought The Disaster Artist was a great adaptation,” Sestero says of the film. “There’s nothing that stood out to me that made me feel uncomfortable or felt untrue.”