The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Halloween haters will treat this weekend like any other, doing all the things boring, responsible adults do. The rest of you can start with New Times' costume party and Halloween party guides, which run through Tuesday (and if you're really all about the spookiest season, check out our Day of the Dead guide too).

That being said, this weekend is still pretty freaky, with HistoryMiami's Miami City Cemetery tour and SAVE's Halloween Ball, as well as kid-friendly scares such as the Frost Science Museum's Spooky Science Monster Mash and Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden's Cars in the Garden: Halloween Edition. If Halloween isn't your thing (what's wrong with you?), you can head to the Bass' grand reopening or the Pop Cats convention. Just try not to be too responsible, OK?

Ghosts of Miami City Cemetery Walking Tour at Miami City Cemetery. Hanging out in cemeteries made you a badass in middle school (right?), but this weekend it'll make you a history buff. Join HistoryMiami in celebrating the spookiest season with the Ghosts of Miami City Cemetery Walking Tour, visiting the resting places of the area's most influential dead people. You'll hear about the "Mother of Miami," Julia Tuttle, and the causes of death that landed some notable inhabitants six feet under. At the very least, you'll get some narrative fuel to scare away trick-or-treaters so you can keep the last bag of peanut butter cups for yourself. 5:30 and 8 p.m. Friday, October 27, at Miami City Cemetery, 1800 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-375-1492; historymiami.org. Tickets cost $30 to $40.

Inferno: SAVE's Halloween Ball at Magic City Casino. If you could dress as only an angel or the Devil for Halloween, which would you choose? Now let that decision guide whether you'll go to "Heaven" or "Hell" at Inferno, SAVE's Halloween ball. "Hell" includes music from Ralphi Rosario, drag queen performances, and a costume contest with a $1,000 grand prize. "Heaven" is all of the above plus a VIP lounge and open bar by Bacardi. The best part: You'll be partying with one of Miami's most prominent LGBT advocacy organizations. 9 p.m. Friday, October 27, at Magic City Casino, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami; savehalloween.org. Tickets cost $35 to $100.

Gabrielle Union at Books & Books. Gabrielle Union has become outspoken on the issue of sexual assault since her role in Birth of a Nation and the rape scandal involving that film's director, as well as after accusations against Harvey Weinstein became public. The grace and power of her words are a good indication of how her first book, We're Going to Need More Wine, will address sexism, racism, fame, and motherhood. With the purchase of the book, you can see the actress in conversation with Isis Miller and get your copy signed. 8 p.m. Friday, October 27, at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-442-4408; booksandbooks.com. Vouchers cost $28.88 and include a copy of the book and admission to the event.

EXPAND Courtesy of Pop Cats

Pop Cats at the Miami Airport Convention Center. Joining the canon of chicken-and-egg-style queries is the relationship between cats and the internet. Were we obsessed with cats before YouTube and Vine compilations, or did the internet make us obsessed? Regardless of the answer, there are enough Instagram-famous felines to justify Pop Cats, a convention celebrating the furry creatures and their devotees. Bring Fluffy along for talks by "catsperts," meet-and-greets with other cats, cat-inspired art, vendors of cat products, and other feline-inspired fun. So, basically, heaven. 11 a.m. Saturday, October 28, at the Miami Airport Convention Center, 711 NW 72nd Ave., Miami; 306-988-7113; popcatsshow.com. Admission costs $22.

Fright Night en el Callejon at Wynwood 5th Ave. There's nothing frightening about salsa, except maybe a few perverts on the dance floor. But one Wynwood haunted house is about to change that fact. Salsa Lovers (as in salsa dancing, not the tomato-based dip) and Wynwood 5th Ave have put together Fright Night en el Callejon. Plan to get haunted by ghouls and goblins and romanced by Jr Sosa and David "Melao" DJ sets. Dancing, bottle specials, and other treats will make this party a proper Miami Halloween. 9 p.m. Saturday, October 28, at Wynwood 5th Ave, 2451 NW Fifth Ave., Miami; facebook.com/salsaloversmiami; 305-220-7115. Admission costs $15.

Photo by Robin Hill

Spooky Science Monster Mash at the Phillip & Patricia Frost Museum of Science. Afraid of things that go bump in the night? Then you'll appreciate the Phillip & Patricia Frost Museum of Science's Spooky Science Monster Mash. The Saturday before All Hallows Eve, you're invited to be your own mad scientist with do-it-yourself chemistry, investigate the contents of a cauldron in a live show, carve pumpkins underwater, and find out what makes nocturnal animals such as owls and sharks tick. It's also the opening day of a new exhibit, "Monster Fish." You can show up in costume to prove there's no such thing as monsters, just things we have yet to understand. 9:30 a.m. Saturday, October 28, at the Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-434-9600; frostscience.org. Programming is free with museum admission, which costs $17 to $29.

Ibeyi at the North Beach Bandshell. Twins Naomi and Lisa-Kaindé Diaz grabbed our attention after R&B and pop goddess Beyoncé gave them her blessing, but Ibeyi's rhythmic and spiritual music is what keeps us watching out for the duo's next move. On the heels of their second release, Ash, the sisters will perform at the intimate North Beach Bandshell. The album has received glowing reviews from Pitchfork and others, so this could be Ibeyi's last Miami appearance in such a small venue. 8 p.m. Saturday, October 28, at the North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-672-5202; northbeachbandshell.com. Tickets cost $30.

EXPAND Photo by Ugo Rondinone

The Bass Museum Grand Opening. Twelve million dollars and two years later, the Bass will celebrate its grand reopening with expanded gallery space, a creative learning center, and new acquisitions. "Round 1: Chroma" includes five commissioned works of site-specific sculpture, and one of the four galleries will be dedicated to new work in the museum's permanent collection. The inaugural exhibitions for the new building will be Ugo Rondinone's "Good Evening Beautiful Blue" and Pascale Marthine Tayou's "Beautiful." 10 a.m. Sunday, October 29, at the Bass, 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7530; thebass.org. Admission is free for the day.

Cars in the Garden: Halloween Edition at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden. If you love attention, the October edition of Cars in the Garden is made for you. Folks with cool cars and those who love to dress up will gather at Fairchild for a family-friendly Halloween event not soon to be forgotten. Those in costume without cars can trick-or-treat from vehicle to vehicle and enjoy the car parade for which even the cars get in costume! One caveat: This event is weather permitting, so keep an eye out for rain. 5:30 p.m. Sunday, October 29, at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables; fairchildgarden.org. Admission costs $25 for adults.

Jellybean Benitez and Tony Touch at Wood Tavern. The island of Puerto Rico was destroyed by Hurricane Maria, but Puerto Ricans will survive and thrive even without the help of Donald Trump. This weekend, two musical men of Puerto Rican descent are headed to the Wynwood watering hole Wood Tavern to blow Miami away with their talent and beats. House music and disco all night will be presented by drummer, guitarist, songwriter, DJ, remixer, and music producer Jellybean Benitez and hip-hop breakdancer Tony Touch, with an opening set by Lumin. Benitez is best known for producing songs for Madonna and Whitney Houston. Support dance music and your fellow Americans at this blowout. 9 p.m. Sunday, October 29, at Wood Tavern, 2531 NW Second Ave., Miami; facebook.com/woodtavern. Admission is free.

