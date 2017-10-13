The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

With III Points in the mix, the weekend is sure to be magical in Miami, but you don't need to spend big bucks in Wynwood to get the most out of the next few days. DWNTWN Art Days offers exhibits and tours all over the city for little to no money, and other large-scale events — Grovetoberfest and the Yes and Kid Cudi concerts — are worth shelling out a few extra clams. So go forth and make the most of your fleeting freedom!



DWNTWN Art Days. Hurricane Irma forced DWNTWN Art Days to reschedule its events for this weekend. For three days, you can visit the hub at the Miami Center for Architecture & Design (100 NE First Ave., Miami) for activities and information about the citywide exhibitions, performances, tours, and workshops that aim to connect the community with Miami's myriad cultural institutions. Highlights include kite-flying at the Frost Science Museum, a Fringe Projects guided tour, and Microtheater Miami's celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. Friday, October 13, through Sunday, October 15, at various locations; dwntwnarts.com. Admission varies by event, but most are free.

III Points at Mana Wynwood. So many institutions, venues, and organizers have been working for years to expand Miami's cultural offerings. The result: Most kids these days are less likely to flock to Collins Avenue than they are to say, "South Beach? Why?" III Points originally set out to combat Miami Beach's domination of the local music scene; in light of the festival's success, that mission now seems moot. Instead of cramming into a cluster of clubs, attendees will flock to Mana Wynwood for three days to see performances by Gorillaz, the xx, Richie Hawtin, Nicolas Jaar, and others. The Ship, Brian Eno's audio installation, will also be on display. 5 p.m. Friday, October 13, through Sunday, October 15, at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; iiipoints.com. Tickets cost $125 to $345.

Plantainfest at Concrete Beach Brewery. Let's be real: We all wish the maduro sides at Pollo Tropical were larger. But instead of hoping to change the unchangeable, we can get our sweet-plantain overload at Plantainfest. Jimmy'z Kitchen will sell plantain dishes, Azucar will peddle plátano maduro ice cream, and Conjunto Pepe Montes will play tunes, all in celebration of the release of Concrete Beach's Plantain Pícaro, a sweet-plantain Dunkelweizen. And if you're really serious about those banana cousins, sign up for the plantain-eating contest. One dollar of each special beer sold will be donated to the Unity Coalition. 8 p.m. Friday, October 13, at Concrete Beach Brewery, 325 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-796-2727; concretebeachbrewery.com. Admission is free.

South Beach Brewing Company Pop-Up Brunch at Kimpton Surfcomber. Need a little hair of the dog after all of that Friday-night partying? South Beach Brewing Company has a cure: the Pop-Up Brunch Pool Party, pairing brunch and brews. Let the pool rehydrate you, dance to the sounds of DJs, and munch on food that's infused with the brewery's signature beers: South Peach Shandy, Strawberry Orange Mimosa, and Sunset Blood Orange IPA. And if you want a little privacy, you can rent a cabana. 11 a.m. Saturday, October 14, at Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel, 1717 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; surfcomber.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Julia Rose Photography

Grovetoberfest at Peacock Park. When Miami's fall beer bash, Grovetoberfest, returns to its Peacock Park home, it'll bring the Homebrews & High Scores Lounge, which offers retro videogames, pet-friendlier options such as the PBR Puppy Playground, and first-time pours from various craft breweries. VIP and Beer Socialite ticketholders will get in early and enjoy additional perks, so don't sleep on this chance to try more than 500 beers. 4 p.m. Saturday, October 14, at Peacock Park, 2820 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove; grovetoberfest.com. Tickets cost $44 to $89.

Villain Theater Grand Opening. They've been operating successfully out of Gramps for several months, but the local improv and sketch-comedy folks of Villain Theater have needed their own space since leaving their former digs at MADE at the Citadel. Their new home around the corner from the Little Haiti Cultural Center is finally ready, and the Villain Theater Grand Opening is sure to be a party of unexpected proportions. Billy Corben will host a night of performances, Gramps will provide drinks and food, and the afterparty will offer karaoke, drag performances, and other diversions. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, October 14, at Villain Theater, 5865 NE Second Ave., Miami; villaintheater.com. Admission costs $12.

Ugly Prom Night at Lincoln's Beard Brewing Co. Not everyone can go viral on Instagram in their prom gown. Some of us pay $40 for a dress and then spend half the night crying in the bathroom. It happens. But as adults, we can avenge our teenage selves at events such as Ugly Prom Night. So bust out your tackiest taffeta and prepare for a night of tunes from the Morrissey/Smiths cover band Ordinary Boys. Plus, there will be tacos. But the best part is you won't have to chug alcohol in the limo beforehand. 9 p.m. Saturday, October 14, at Lincoln's Beard Brewing Co., 7360 SW 41st St., Miami; 305-912-7390; lincolnsbeardbrewing.com. Admission is free.

Photo by Kevin Nixon

Yes at the Adrienne Arsht Center. Whether you're a prog-rock nerd who listened to Close to the Edge about 700 times because it didn't stop blowing your mind, or you just really like "Owner of a Lonely Heart," Yes is sure to be a supreme pleasure when the band stops in Miami. Rick Wakeman, Jon Anderson, and Trevor Rabin are the centerpieces of a lineup that has seen musicians come and go over the years, meaning you're sure to hear a mix of everything Yes has to offer. Plus, at a venue as refined as the Arsht Center, you won't have to suffer flashbacks from your festival days. 8 p.m. Saturday, October 14, at the Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $49 to $115.

Kid Cudi at the James L. Knight Center. Cleveland native, rapper, actor, producer, and director Kid Cudi rose to fame in 2008 on the strength of his mixtape A Kid Named Cudi. That recording blew up so huge that Kanye West signed him to his G.O.O.D. Music label. Cudi has since launched his own label, Wicked Awesome Records, and appeared in films and on TV shows such as HBO's How to Make It in America. The extremely productive artist has released six albums, including 2016's Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin', for which he's now on tour. He'll entertain his devotees at the JLKC this weekend. 9 p.m. Sunday, October 15, at the James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami; 305-416-5970; jlkc.com. Tickets cost $37.50 to $63.

Sunday's at Shelborne at the Shelborne South Beach. In Miami summer doesn't have to end, meaning beaches, pools, and bare skin stick around all year. If you enjoy sharing a few feet of tepid water with a bunch of strangers, you've still got options for pool parties past August. The best one might be Sundays at Shelborne, a weekly pool party that goes until 10 p.m. with bottle specials, poolside barbecue, and music. The kick-off for this winter series is this weekend, so don't bury those bikinis quite yet. Noon Sunday, October 15, at the Shelborne, 1801 Collins Ave, Miami Beach; 305-531-1271; shelborne.com. Admission is free.

