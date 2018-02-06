Battleground Everglades Activist Charles J. Kropke: "The Glades Make Life Possible Here"

Climate change is real. Anybody who has waded through the streets of South Beach up to their waist in seawater, sewage, rain, and groundwater to find their car half-submerged in the soup or walked outside to find that the king tide has pushed the canals over the seawalls and up to their front door knows this to be true. There is hardly anyplace in the United States that's facing the perils of climate change more than the Sunshine State. And though it might be difficult to turn our attention away from the rising seas, one of the most pressingly important pieces of Florida's future lies inland: the Everglades.

To many Floridians, the Everglades can be taken for granted as little more than empty space. Some write it off as a sprawling tourist attraction, one too boring to be bothered with unless they're crossing from coast to coast or making a joke about python hunting. But Everglades conservation is no laughing matter. It's an absolute necessity.

Charles J. Kropke is an author, entrepreneur, and environmental activist who has owned the tour company Dragonfly Expeditions for the past 27 years. Kropke also served as a first lieutenant for more than a decade in the volunteer efforts of the Everglades Restoration Movement. He ha created a number of PBS films, including Miami Beach: 100 Years of Making Waves and The Unseen Everglades: Stories of a Legendary Wilderness, which won an Emmy. Now he’s releasing a project with PBS titled Battleground: Everglades, a six-part series dedicated to looking at both the wonders of the Everglades and the dangers that face them.