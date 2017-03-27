menu

Dr. Schnoz Gets His Own TV Show, Dr. Miami


Moonlight Director Barry Jenkins To Adapt, Direct "The Underground Railroad" For Amazon

Monday, March 27, 2017 at 5:04 p.m.
By Tim Elfrink
Barry Jenkins will turn last year's hottest novel into a new series for Amazon.
Photo by George Martinez / Location provided by Real Living Residences at Cynergi Condos
No director in America is hotter today than Miami's own Barry Jenkins, fresh off his "Moonlight" winning three Oscars including Best Picture. No author had a bigger 2016 than Colson Whitehead, whose "The Underground Railroad" won a National Book Award and a favored spot on President Obama's reading list.

So it only makes sense than Jenkins and Whitehead are joining forces in 2017. Amazon announced today that Jenkins has signed on to write and direct a limited series based on Whitehead's acclaimed novel.

“Preserving the sweep and grandeur of a story like this requires bold, innovative thinking,” Mr. Jenkins said in a release on the new project. “In Amazon we’ve found a partner whose reverence for storytelling and freeness of form is wholly in line with our vision.”

"The Underground Railroad" tells a historical tale of the Antebellum South with surreal twists. The main character, a slave named Cora, tries to escape to the north and discovers that the underground railroad is an actual, literal train that runs under the South.

“Going back to ‘The Intuitionist,’ Colson’s writing has always defied convention, and ‘The Underground Railroad’ is no different,” Jenkins said in the release. “It’s a groundbreaking work that pays respect to our nation’s history while using the form to explore it in a thoughtful and original way."

Jenkins was born and raised in Liberty City — a locale that became the setting for his critically acclaimed tale "Moonlight," adapted from a play by fellow Miami native Tarell Alvin McCraney. Jenkins graduated from Northwestern High and Florida State University before launching his film career with a boost from Miami's own Borscht Film Festival.

There's no word on exactly when Amazon will debut his latest project, which he's co-producing with Brad Pitt's Plan B Entertainment, which also produced "Moonlight."

Tim Elfrink
Tim Elfrink is an award-winning investigative reporter, the managing editor of the Miami New Times and the co-author of "Blood Sport: Alex Rodriguez and the Quest to End Baseball's Steroid Era." Since 2008, he's written in-depth pieces on police corruption, fatal shootings and social justice issues across South Florida. He's won the George Polk Award and has been a finalist for the Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting.

