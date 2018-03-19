HistoryMiami's "Avenues of Expression" Honors Miami's Unique Street Traditions

A new exhibition at HistoryMiami takes familiar Miami traditions off the street and inside the walls of the downtown museum. An espresso machine that caffeinated the masses at Sergio's for three decades, King Mango Strut parade costumes, and a wall of graffiti by some of the Magic City's most recognized street artists are all part of "Avenues of Expression: Street Traditions in Miami," an exhibition that encourages locals to learn about the contemporary art and traditions they encounter on the streets of their city every day.

Earning a spot and a mention on a white plaque within the halls of a museum is unattainable for most people, but in "Avenues of Expression," even the unlikeliest of characters get a moment to share a slice of their lives with the public. Street artist William Maday, who is homeless and lives on the streets of Wynwood, creates mini sculptures out of palm fronds, some of which are on display in "Avenues."

"Homelessness is not a street tradition, but there are traditions within the homeless community that are passed down," HistoryMiami folklife specialist Vanessa Navarro says. One of the themes of the exhibition is "hiding in plain sight," she says. "It's the idea that these are things you see every day, but you might not know what goes into it."