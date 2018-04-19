Aventura Mall Opens New Exhibition Space for Local Artists

Amid the gleaming white halls of Aventura Mall's new, three-story wing, Mother Nature has awoken. Beneath her gaze, lovers embrace, birds take flight. That's the imagery, at least, of the 80-foot long mural painted in the shopping center this past week by Miami-based artist Luis Valle.

"Living here has definitely impacted my art," he says about his vibrant, almost psychedelic piece, titled Te Ama La Pachamama. "I think growing up in a city with such vibrant colors has influenced my color palette as well. My work also tends to be a blend of styles and cultures, which is what I think Miami represents."

In an effort to help more local artists receive more recognition, the overseers of art-filled Aventura Mall—which receives an estimated 30,000,000 visitors each year—have devised an art project that will, twice a year, commission a local artist to fill the wall alongside Topshop's entrance with their work. (Disclosure: This reporter is a partner in the project.) Valle, whose murals have also been seen across Wynwood, was chosen in early April to be the first artist to receive the job.