Art Duo Assume Vivid Astro Focus Carpets Fredric Snitzer Gallery in Past Work

"avalanches volcanoes asteroids floods" (2016) Installation view at the Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbra. Courtesy of Fredric Snitzer Gallery

Eli Sudbrack isn’t your typical art world denizen. One half of the Brooklyn-based collective assume vivid astro focus (or AVAF for short), the Brazilian-born Sudbrack currently splits his time between between his hometown of Sao Paolo and Berlin, crafting work at the intersection of pop culture and queer and net aesthetics, all with an anti-establishment sensibility. Art world punk rockers, AVAF have collaborated with the likes of Lady Gaga and Rei Kawakubo of Comme des Garçons, while at the same time producing site-specific installations all over the world. Their varied and highly colorful work is the subject of a “re-transpective” titled "avalanches volcanoes asteroids floods," originally commissioned for an exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara and currently on view at Fredric Snitzer Gallery.

Turning convention on its head, Sudbrack forwent the traditional retrospective model, with all its trappings, opting instead to appropriate images from AVAF’s decade-and-a-half history. The images were edited and printed and several carpets that were then layered throughout the exhibition along with paintings, prints, and never-before-seen video pieces that survey the collective’s tongue-in-cheek work.

“We hardly ever save anything from our installations; it all goes to the trash,” Sudbrack jokes. “For us it’s always about having a dialog with the space so our approach is different every time we do an installation. It’s not really interesting to just reproduce work without its context.”

Sudbrack founded AVAF in 2001, and was later joined by his partner Christophe Hamaide-Pierson in 2005. Their irreverent and colorful work takes an unabashedly critical look at gender and its socio-political implications, often with an exuberant élan that dares to questions the limits of free speech itself. At first they started by appropriating images from advertising, pop culture, and other artists’ work into psychedelic collages, but soon evolved into producing original, abstract prints. It’s an evolution that mirrors evolving technologies.

avalanches volcanoes asteroids floods (2017) assume vivid astro focus, installation view at Fredric Snitzer Gallery Photography by Zack Balber, Courtesy of Fredric Snitzer Gallery

Related Stories You Can Roller-Skate Across a Work of Art at Faena Forum

“With the internet it’s so easy to appropriate images, that it’s almost pointless to try,” Sudbrack says. “We’ve sort of evolved from appropriating other images to appropriating our own, which is partly why we’re calling this is a ‘re-transpective.’”

Apart from transposing their own work for the current show, “avalanches volcanoes asteroids floods” was curated with a special focus on the socio-political struggle of trans women. AVAF’s work has always lent a transgressive view of traditional gender codes, but the current exhibition borrows heavily from various de-contextualized representations of trans bodies in a slew of media.

AVAF started exploring the trans body as motif in 2013, where they exhibited work in Sa Paolo featuring mixed images of local trans women with their abstract and colorful prints. During the Summer of 2016, as they were going through their archives selecting work for the current show, the Pulse nightclub shooting inspired the artists to highlight those themes in the “re-transpective.”

avalanches volcanoes asteroids floods (2017) assume vivid astro focus, installation view at Fredric Snitzer Gallery Photography by Zack Balber, Courtesy of Fredric Snitzer Gallery

But don’t let the show’s serious political bent fool you. There are plenty of pieces in the current show that speak to the collective’s irreverent sensibilities and refreshing disregard for art world conventions.

Take Artboredom (Shitty), 2008, for example, in which the pair responded to a less than flattering review of a 2007 New York installation — one that took on the waning Bush administration — published in Artforum. Instead of reacting with bluster, they made a fake Artboredom publication, and put crap on the cover. “I just thought it was a shit review,” Sudbrack says. “They were just lazy, they didn’t even talk to me.”

avalanches volcanoes asteroids floods (2017) assume vivid astro focus, installation view at Fredric Snitzer Gallery Photography by Zack Balber, Courtesy of Fredric Snitzer Gallery

The current exhibition is just the start of AVAF’s Miami footprint. Their work has also been commissioned for a special installation at Faena Forum on Miami Beach. The brand-new home of Faena Art, a non-profit that aides and highlights work of international artists, founded by Argentinian hotelier Alan Faena and his wife Ximena Caminos. AVAF’s collages will be featured on the floor of an in-door skating rink in the forum. The installation and activation of the space is apart of Faena Art’s Sunday Sessions, a special series programmed throughout Miami’s blistering summer months.

While the elaborate trappings of a retrospective have always been the hallmarks of art world success, it’s clear AVAF couldn’t be less interested in a coronation. For Sudbrack and Hamaide-Pierson their work — new, old, or a transposition of both — serves to point out hypocrisies, excoriate power structures, and raise more than a few eyebrows, hopefully all at the same time.

"avalanches volcanoes asteroids floods"

Currently on view through June 30 at Fredric Snitzer Gallery, 1540 NE Miami Ct., Miami; 305-448-8976; snitzer.com.

