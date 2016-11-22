Artopia 2017: Presale Tickets On Sale Now

EXPAND Monica McGivern

Every year, New Times' MasterMind Awards reward Miami's best creative talent with cash grants and citywide exposure. Once again, we're preparing to show three creatives some spendable and shareable love by announcing the winners at our annual shindig, Artopia.

Artopia gives MasterMind winners and finalists a platform to show their work to a broader audience — and gives you, the reader, the opportunity to shmooze with Miami's up-and-coming talent. This year's Carnival-inspired theme will bring together artists, musicians, fashion designers, culinary masters, and cocktail creators, all driven to fete Miami's weird and wonderful creative culture.

The 2017 edition takes over the Coral Gables Museum Thursday, March 2, 2017. In addition to a talented slate of MasterMind finalists, visitors can look forward to performances by Angels Entertainment and Native American Powwow Dancers; and interactive digital graffiti wall; multi media make up artist Desiree Vazquez; music by DJ Surge; Interactive Tiles courtesy of 8Bit Lexicon; and artist Wen Ju.

If all that sounds like a killer way to spend a Thursday, now's the time to take advantage of presale pricing on your tickets. Buy them before they go on sale to the general public by visiting this link to Ticketfly.com, and enter the promo code PURPLE17 to get in on the savings.

Presale pricing ends Sunday, November 27.

New Times' Annual Artopia

Thursday, March 2, at the Coral Gables Museum. Tickets on sale now using promo code via Ticketfly.com. Visit NewTimesArtopia.com.

