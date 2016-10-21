menu

Art Nox Wynwood, a Chill Alternative to Second Saturday Art Walk, Launches This Weekend

+598 Gallery Pops Up at the Hue With Artist Edward Granger


Friday, October 21, 2016 at 9:05 a.m.
By Paige Rosenthal
Courtesy of Robert Fontaine Gallery
Miami is revving up for the artsiest time of year, and the Miami Art Dealer Association (MADA) is giving the city something new to gawk at. The nonprofit will toast Miami's cultural season this week with the first edition of MADA Art Nox.

Saturday from to 10 p.m., select galleries will host openings and welcoming events throughout Wynwood, letting art lovers take in works by some of Miami’s finest visual artists.

Though many of the city’s "art walk" events, such as Second Saturday, have taken on a life of their own, Art Nox aims to be an authentic cultural experience, keeping art as its main attraction.

“Art Nox is bringing the galleries back to the forefront and giving them their own space where patrons can enjoy a more exclusive evening of art without the impossible traffic and hordes of people,” MADA president Mali Parkerson says. “MADA has always been committed to the promotion of the arts in Miami, and Art Nox is just another vehicle to do so and give our member galleries the highlight they deserve.”

Art Nox will feature ten participating venues, all part of MADA’s impressive network of galleries. Each will be easy to find – simply look for a large sticker on the sidewalk in front of their doors. Galleries participating in Art Nox Wynwood include:

  • Alejandra von Hartz Gallery
  • Art Bastion Gallery
  • Artmedia Gallery
  • Dina Mitrani Gallery
  • KaBe Gallery
  • Lelia Mordoch Gallery
  • Sammer Gallery
  • The Hue Art
  • Waltman Ortega Fine Art

“In preparation for Miami’s art season, many galleries are already installing their exhibitions, and Art Nox is a way for the local community to check it out first,” Parkerson adds. “We hope the patrons will make a night of it.”

What’s next? Stay tuned for Art Nox Little River, scheduled for November 28, and Art Nox Coral Gables, coming soon.

MADA Art Nox
6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, October 22, at galleries throughout Wynwood. The event is free. Visit miamiartdealers.org.

