Art Miami's former location in Midtown
Art Miami's former location in Midtown
Art Miami and Context, Midtown Anchors for Miami Art Week, Move to Downtown

Minhae Shim Roth | October 13, 2017 | 9:00am
Over nearly three decades, the Art Miami fair has established itself as an indispensable player during Miami Art Week. While heavy hitters like Art Basel, Design Miami, Scope, and Untitled have monopolized Miami Beach, Art Miami and its sister fair, Context Art Miami, have commanded the streets of Midtown for the past nine years. Art Miami and Context have been situated on a centrally located 6.5-acre lot in Midtown, where the fairgoers enjoyed the widely available culinary and cultural offerings to the north in the Design District and to the west in Wynwood.

But during the past three years, the fairs’ founder, Nick Korniloff, had his eyes set on a new location for Art Miami and Context: Downtown Miami.

Korniloff, who also runs the Aqua Art Miami Fair in Miami Beach, says that the fairs’ partnership with Midtown kindled a blossoming relationship between the city, fine art, and an international audience. However, the unrelenting urban development projects in Midtown motivated his decision to move Art Miami and Context. “We kept our eye on where we wanted to position the fair over the last three years as development in Midtown created some constraints on our growth, presentation, and accessibility for our visitors,” he says.

Art Miami’s new home is situated on One Herald Plaza, a property owned by the Resorts World Organization, between the Venetian and MacArthur Causeways, east of Biscayne Boulevard. The location will have views of Biscayne Bay and increased transportation options, such as the free Metromover. Taking advantage of the new waterfront view, Art Miami will have an exterior deck and indoor and outdoor cafés.

Korniloff says that downtown Miami’s concomitant accessibility and visibility convinced him to make the move. “The accessibility from major roadways in any direction, increased parking, proximity to public transportation and hotels, and major cultural attractions and institutions close by were all attractive features when considering our new location. Location is key, and our new location is unbeatable in terms of proximity to the city and Miami Beach.”

Downtown Miami is notorious for its odious traffic and parking situations, so the fairs will be offering VIP-credentialed parking in the flat lots across the street. For those wary to pay the steep $250 for VIP access, the Omni Parking Garage will allow self-parking for a daily rate of $20. In addition, the fairs will be offering complimentary shuttle bus services from select locations in the city and on Miami Beach. And for those who plan to roll into the fairs in Ubers, Lyfts, taxis, or black cars, the fairs will have designated waiting areas.

Launched in 1991, Art Miami is looking forward to its 28th edition (the fair had two editions in 2007). “Our new location allows us to enter our 28th edition with a greater number of amenities and an overall better guest/exhibitor experience. Our fair's quality level continues to grow in both ambiance and identity,” Korniloff says. “We have proven over the years that being committed to the City of Miami has provided serious art collectors additional important acquisition opportunities during Art Week in Miami.”

Art Miami and Context Art Miami. Tuesday, December 5, through Sunday, December 10, at One Herald Plaza, Miami; artmiami.com. Tickets cost $35 to $250 via artmiami.com.

