Art Miami and Context, Midtown Anchors for Miami Art Week, Move to Downtown

Over nearly three decades, the Art Miami fair has established itself as an indispensable player during Miami Art Week. While heavy hitters like Art Basel, Design Miami, Scope, and Untitled have monopolized Miami Beach, Art Miami and its sister fair, Context Art Miami, have commanded the streets of Midtown for the past nine years. Art Miami and Context have been situated on a centrally located 6.5-acre lot in Midtown, where the fairgoers enjoyed the widely available culinary and cultural offerings to the north in the Design District and to the west in Wynwood.

But during the past three years, the fairs’ founder, Nick Korniloff, had his eyes set on a new location for Art Miami and Context: Downtown Miami.

Korniloff, who also runs the Aqua Art Miami Fair in Miami Beach, says that the fairs’ partnership with Midtown kindled a blossoming relationship between the city, fine art, and an international audience. However, the unrelenting urban development projects in Midtown motivated his decision to move Art Miami and Context. “We kept our eye on where we wanted to position the fair over the last three years as development in Midtown created some constraints on our growth, presentation, and accessibility for our visitors,” he says.