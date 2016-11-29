Art Loves Fashion Runway Show Launches Spectrum Art Fair

Maria Rock

This year, Miami fashion fiends can kick off Art Basel season with the pop of a champagne and the sparkle of a runway. At Art Loves Fashion, the opening event for Spectrum Miami, waifish models will strut down the catwalk in garments made by international designers, artist Ian Lantz will display interactive artwork, while Caribbean pop superstar Tebby provides the soundtrack.

“Art Loves Fashion” is produced by Planet Fashion TV, an unscripted half-hour show hosted by Sea Star Films owner Celia Evans. Planet Fashion TV covers international style, beauty, fashion, and music, and also throws events like “Art Loves Fashion” to promote the series.

Evans wanted to create an all-encompassing and entertaining event for opening night of Spectrum. “The theme is art of all kinds: singers, dancers, visual artists. It’s a celebration of all things creative. I wanted the feel that it’s not just a cocktail party. It’s a happening. People can walk around and stop at booths. They’ll be having fun because they’re being entertained,” says Evans.

Guests will enjoy live music by NYC-based DJ Rob-Lo, pop star Tebby, and indie rock band Zen Per Capita. There will be performance art tents, such as one manned by celebrity stylist Shervan McClain, who will perform a live transformation on models. Chicago-based artist Ian Lantz will create a colorful interactive painting with visitors. If your tummy’s grumbling or you’re feeling parched, you can enjoy restaurant tastings and beverages by LaCroix Sparkling Water, Jack Daniels, and Herredura Tequila.

Evans is excited to have the “Art Loves Fashion” event during Art Basel. “Miami has more art galleries than any other city at this point. We have become a premiere destination for art, which is so cool because it’s like a hub of creativity. Miami is the center of this bubbling, emerging thing that’s going on. You can kind of feel it. It’s so dynamic,” says Evans.

The fashion show will take place on a simple white runway in the middle of Miami’s Arts & Entertainment district. Los Angeles-based company Art Hearts Fashion, which runs L.A. Fashion Week, is producing the fashion show. The designers at Spectrum haven't yet been announced; for past events, Art Hearts has featured international and diverse fashion houses in the past, including Betsey Johnson, Manolo Blahnik, and Vivian Westwood.

The fashion industry is notoriously difficult to survive, and Miami’s environment presents unique challenges and advantages. “For fashion, Miami is still the younger cousin to the art scene. It doesn’t have the infrastructure to be a major fashion city. By that I mean the buyers. We support a lot of emerging designers and it’s very hard for us to find the industry infrastructure that’s in New York and L.A. It’s not there yet,” says Evans.

But there’s also a silver lining to being a designer in a nascent city like Miami. “What’s cool in Miami is that you can produce for cheaper and you can experiment. There’s also a really luxury scene. You can get clothing worn by celebrities and printed in magazines more than L.A. or New York. It’s a great place for inspiring fashion and publicizing your fashion,” says Evans. “In L.A. or NYC it’s hard to go outside the box because the industry is so established. Miami is like anything goes. You can break out with interesting stuff as an artist and designer. You can experiment here.”

Wednesday, November 30, from 6-9 p.m. at the Spectrum/Red Dot art fair (1700 NE Second Ave., Miami). General Admission costs $65, VIP costs $150. Visit planetfashionevents.com