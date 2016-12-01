Art Basel Photographer Shoots People Who Look Like the Art They Love

Photo by Lorraine Triolo

They say life imitates art. But is it the other way around? Or is it a complex back-and-forth? Get a look at this new photo series, and you'll be seriously considering the question.

Last year, a passer-by asked artist Lorraine Triolo to take a photo of her family in front of a painting. Triolo noticed that the woman's outfit matched the artwork, and decided to take a solo shot of the lady, too.

With that first photo, the idea for the "people who look like art" series was born. As it turns out, lots of people look like the art they're admiring.

Photo by Lorraine Triolo

A former food stylist, Triolo and her husband are based in Los Angeles but attend the Miami festivities every year. An avid people-watcher, Triolo says it's no coincidence that people gravitate towards what they like — both their clothes and the art.

Photo by Lorraine Triolo

"It really is very common. You just have to switch your focus to notice it," she says of the phenomenon. Personally, she hums a little tune internally to focus her attention in the midst of a bustling art show.

Photo by Lorraine Triolo

Triolo doesn't have any interest in selling her work. She takes the pictures with her phone camera or a handheld autofocus she keeps in her purse. For her, it's all about connecting with people and spreading some joy.

Photo by Lorraine Triolo

"I don’t sell my work and I don’t show it. I really just make it and like to make it," she says. She wanted to get into one of the shows this year, but would have had to go through a gallery — which involved framing and selling her prints. "That's not my goal. They’re just like happy little things."

You can see all of Triolo's work at LorraineTriolo.com.

