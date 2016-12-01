menu

Art Basel Photographer Shoots People Who Look Like the Art They Love

Curated Art Fashion by Patricia Field Comes to White Dot Gallery for Basel


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Art Basel Photographer Shoots People Who Look Like the Art They Love

Thursday, December 1, 2016 at 9:05 a.m.
By Hannah Sentenac
Art Basel Photographer Shoots People Who Look Like the Art They Love
Photo by Lorraine Triolo
A A

They say life imitates art. But is it the other way around? Or is it a complex back-and-forth? Get a look at this new photo series, and you'll be seriously considering the question.

Last year, a passer-by asked artist Lorraine Triolo to take a photo of her family in front of a painting. Triolo noticed that the woman's outfit matched the artwork, and decided to take a solo shot of the lady, too.

With that first photo, the idea for the "people who look like art" series was born. As it turns out, lots of people look like the art they're admiring.

Art Basel Photographer Shoots People Who Look Like the Art They Love
Photo by Lorraine Triolo

Related Stories

A former food stylist, Triolo and her husband are based in Los Angeles but attend the Miami festivities every year. An avid people-watcher, Triolo says it's no coincidence that people gravitate towards what they like — both their clothes and the art.

Art Basel Photographer Shoots People Who Look Like the Art They Love
Photo by Lorraine Triolo

"It really is very common. You just have to switch your focus to notice it," she says of the phenomenon. Personally, she hums a little tune internally to focus her attention in the midst of a bustling art show.

Art Basel Photographer Shoots People Who Look Like the Art They Love
Photo by Lorraine Triolo

Triolo doesn't have any interest in selling her work. She takes the pictures with her phone camera or a handheld autofocus she keeps in her purse. For her, it's all about connecting with people and spreading some joy.

Art Basel Photographer Shoots People Who Look Like the Art They Love
Photo by Lorraine Triolo

"I don’t sell my work and I don’t show it. I really just make it and like to make it," she says. She wanted to get into one of the shows this year, but would have had to go through a gallery — which involved framing and selling her prints. "That's not my goal. They’re just like happy little things."

You can see all of Triolo's work at LorraineTriolo.com.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2016 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >