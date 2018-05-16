Art Basel's Parent Company Is Bringing A Giant Collectible Auto Fair to Miami Beach

The first thing many people think of when they hear "Miami" isn't the clear blue skies or the beautiful beaches — it's both of those things as a backdrop to an an exotic car. Miami is a huge market for expensive automobiles, and one of the few places on Earth where seeing a Bugatti on the highway isn't totally unheard of. So it actually makes some sense that Art Basel's parent company, MCH Group, is starting a new event in the city dedicated to car culture.

Grand Basel Miami Beach, as the event will be called, will hold its first edition from February 22 to 24, 2019 at the Miami Beach Convention Center, which also hosts Art Basel Miami Beach and the Miami Beach International Auto Show. Unlike the latter show, which is geared toward consumers, the new event will be for collectors of rare and unique automobiles.

The exclusive clientele won't be shopping around for the new family wagon. According to a press release, the expected 60,000 attendees will shop around for 200 rare and vintage cars, attend panels, and explore "the top vehicular examples of sophisticated design."