Art Basel's Parent Company Is Bringing A Giant Collectible Auto Fair to Miami Beach

The first thing many people think of when they hear "Miami" isn't the clear blue skies or the beautiful beaches — it's both of those things as a backdrop to an an exotic car. Miami is a huge market for expensive automobiles, and one of the few places on Earth where seeing a Bugatti on the highway isn't totally unheard of. So it actually makes some sense that Art Basel's parent company, MCH Group, is starting a new event in the city dedicated to car culture.
Grand Basel Miami Beach, as the event will be called, will hold its first edition from February 22 to 24, 2019 at the Miami Beach Convention Center, which also hosts Art Basel Miami Beach and the Miami Beach International Auto Show. Unlike the latter show, which is geared toward consumers, the new event will be for collectors of rare and unique automobiles.
The exclusive clientele won't be shopping around for the new family wagon. According to a press release, the expected 60,000 attendees will shop around for 200 rare and vintage cars, attend panels, and explore "the top vehicular examples of sophisticated design."
Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber announced the new fair on Wednesday with Mark Backé, global director of Grand Basel, at a ceremony at Miami Beach City Hall.
“From Miami Beach, we will be able to reach an extensive audience of discerning car collectors and who are eager for a show like no other, one that positions the automobile in a curated environment, where it can be elevated to that of a work of art," Backé said.
According to a Bloomberg piece on the event, vendor spots will be very exclusive. A secret panel of advisors in Zurich, Switzerland, will look at applications and determine who gets to show at Grand Basel. The piece also makes comparisons to the prestigious Concours d'Elegance events held in Pebble Beach, California and Amelia Island, Florida.
Although car collecting is a niche interest — obviously one would need to be pretty rich to own more than one car, let alone an uber-expensive fleet of vintage racers — it hasn't kept Grand Basel from pulling out the big guns in terms of promotion. They've already released a video with movie star and noted gearhead Idris Elba. The video features Elba driving around in various expensive-looking cars
Similarly to Art Basel, satellite Grand Basel events will also take place in Hong Kong and Basel, Switzerland itself. Ticket prices for public attendees haven't been announced for Miami, but will be 75 Swiss francs ($75) at the Basel, Switzerland fair. Prices for Art Basel Miami Beach tickets in 2017 ran from $50 to $120.
Grand Basel Miami Beach. February 22 to 24 at Miami Beach Convention Center, 1900 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 786-276-2600; grandbasel.com
