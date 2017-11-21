 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
A Wynwood Pop-Up Will Sell Luxury Goods Adorned With Human Teeth and HairEXPAND
Courtesy of Barrett Barrera Projects

A Wynwood Pop-Up Will Sell Luxury Goods Adorned With Human Teeth and Hair

Dyllan Furness | November 21, 2017 | 8:39am
AA

Thousands of off-white teeth adorn masks, shoes, and codpieces in artist duo Fantich & Young’s Apex Predator | Darwinian Voodoo installation. Presenting itself as a luxury lifestyle boutique, the conceptual pop-up merges consumer goods and postmortem objects in a macabre comment on capitalism, inequality, and the "survival of the fittest” principle often practiced by people in power.

“The Apex Predator has no predators of its own,” said Dominic Young, one half of Fantich & Young. “Our concept was that they were taking these teeth as trophies to wear as ceremonial attire. Like what [Stanley] Kubrick was going on about in 'Eyes Wide Shut.' It’s all about a ceremonial ritual that's contemporary and yet primeval.”

A Wynwood Pop-Up Will Sell Luxury Goods Adorned With Human Teeth and Hair (3)
Courtesy of Barrett Barrera Projects

Originally intending to satirize the 2008 financial crisis and the "too big to fail” banks that fueled it, the artists now recognize the wider implications of their work. Inequalities are most apparent in economic terms but they exist throughout society, where they're often reinforced through rituals in politics, religion, athletics, and the military.

"Rituals are essential,” Young said. "They bond societies or civilizations or tribes together. I think we’re becoming even more tribal and ritualistic, if that’s possible. It’s actually getting endorsed rather than fading away."

The Apex Predator line is “for the discerning client with a taste for power and exclusivity,” and includes luxury items like perfume bottles and Mary Jane shoes, covered in dentures and human hair.

"Teeth are very primeval," said Mariana Fantich. "They're especially relevant for the title of the piece, the embedded concept of an apex predator, something that is on top of the food chain. The teeth go well in a conceptual way, as a concept and in a primeval, animalistic, tooth-and clay-way.

"Teeth are like the tombstones of the body,” Young added. "Like little miniature tombstones. When everything else has decayed they still remain.”

A Wynwood Pop-Up Will Sell Luxury Goods Adorned With Human Teeth and Hair (2)EXPAND
Courtesy of Barrett Barrera Projects

Each piece comes with a heavy price tag that seems to implicate the artists with the ideas they’ve set out to critique — $2,000 for an egg, $7,000 for a pair of stilettos, $10,000 for a gramophone. But Fantich & Young insist they’re still outsiders looking into an industry defined by its exclusivity.

"We try not to get too polluted,” Young said. "We still see ourselves as outsiders looking in. Through time we will be more polluted, but at the moment we’re hanging onto our outside credentials."

“We're like Jamie Reid of the Sex Pistols,” he added. “Signed to EMI but still singing 'God Save the Queen.'"

Barrett Barrera Present "Fantich & Young: Apex Predator | Darwinian Voodoo." Thursday, December 7 through Sunday, December 10, at 221 NW 23rd Street, Miami; barrettbarrera.com. Admission is free.

 
Dyllan Furness is Miami New Times' "foreign" correspondent. After earning a degree in philosophy from the University of Florida, he crossed the pond and dove into music, science, and technology from Berlin.

Popular Stories

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >