American Idol Auditions Are Coming to Miami

Warm up your vocal cords, Miami. American Idol auditions are coming to town.

Miami hopefuls will get the chance to participate in open auditions when the Idol bus pulls into Miami Marine Flex Park in Key Biscayne on August 19. In May, ABC announced it was returning the singing competition to TV screens across America after Fox dropped the show in 2016 following its 15th season. For the 2017-2018 season, Ryan Seacrest will return as host and Katy Perry is set to judge.

If you want to join the pop elite, like winners Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, and Kris Allen, this is your chance. If you just want to become a viral meme of the moment — 2017's "Pants on the Ground," if you will — this is your chance, too.

Singers must be between ages 15 to 28 (born on or between June 12, 1988 and June 11, 2002). For open auditions, Idol wannabes should be prepared to sing a song a capella or with their own instrumental accompaniment, like a guitar. ABC’s general audition guidelines say you should be ready to sing at least two and possibly three songs. If you can’t make it to an audition in person, don’t fret: You can still submit via online video submissions or through social media.

In-person auditions are taking place in 19 cities throughout the U.S., hitting both the West and East Coasts. Open auditions begin in Florida at the Walt Disney World Resort on Friday, August 18, where Idol winners Jordin Sparks, Kris Allen, and Ruben Studdard will appear. No word yet on what special guests, if any, will show up in Miami.

For Miami vocalists who want to represent in the city, start rehearsing those tunes. We know you’ve been waiting for “a moment like this.”

American Idol open auditions. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, August 19, at Miami Marine Flex Park, 3501 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne; abc.go.com/shows/american-idol/audition-alerts. Registration is free.

