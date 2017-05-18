Eyes on Miami: Amber Rose, Rick Ross, Tyson Beckford and Others

Jermaine Dupri World Red Eye

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

May 11

Jermaine Dupri at Wall Thursdays: Jermaine Dupri was chilling at Wall Thursdays. Where else would you rather be?

Ray and Shannon Allen World Red Eye

Ocean Drive Magazine Hosts Annual “Women in Power” Luncheon at Estefan Kitchen: Ocean Drive magazine celebrated with South Florida’s most inspired women at the magazine’s annual Women in Power event honoring its May/June 2017 Women of Influence issue. The celebration took place at Gloria and Emilio Estefan’s recently unveiled Estefan Kitchen in the Miami Design District. The magazine’s 2017 Women of Influence include arts patron Petra Levin; tech maven and charitable leader Melissa Medina; philanthropist and YogArt co-Founder Arlene Chaplin; CBS-4 entertainment and lifestyle reporter Lisa Petrillo; restaurateur Shannon Allen; and Czech supermodel and Miami-resident, Karolina Kurkova.

French Montana and Amber Rose World Red Eye

May 12

French Montana, Amber Rose, N.O.R.E., and Raekwon at LIV: It was an epic start to the weekend on Friday at LIV with French Montana, Amber Rose, Noreaga, Raekwon and Red Cafe.

Rick Ross World Red Eye

Rick Ross at Rockwell Fridays: Rick Ross and Rockwell were a match made in lit paradise.

Steve Aoki World Red Eye

Steve Aoki at Story: It wasn't just a party. It was a rager when Steve Aoki joined Story Friday night.

Busta Rhymes World Red Eye

May 13

Busta Rhymes and Raekwon at Story: Busta Rhymes brought his rapid fire verses to Story on Saturday, getting the club hype with a little help from Raekwon.

Zac Bouch and Savi World Red Eye

Carnage at E11even Saturdays: It was an all out celebration for Savi at E11even on Saturday. Even Carnage made a stop into the melee.

Meek Mill World Red Eye

May 14

Meek Mill’s Birthday Celebration with French Montana, Jadakiss, and Trina at LIV on Sunday: It was an unforgettable night at LIV on Sunday as Meek Mill celebrated his birthday with a blowout bash alongside French Montana, Jadakiss, and Trina.

Tyson Beckford, Busta Rhymes, Roman Jones, and Xandra Hollo World Red Eye

May 15

Busta Rhymes and Tyson Beckford at Mokai Mondays: There were celebrations galore at Mokai Mondays, as Busta Rhymes and Tyson Beckford joined in on the excitement.

World Red Eye

Tyson Beckford at Magnum Mondays at STK: Mondays can be a drag, but STK has what it takes to put a little pep in your step for the rest of the week. Even Tyson Beckford stopped by for a pick-me-up.

