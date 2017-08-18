Eyes on Miami: Alex Rodriguez, Ahol Sniffs Glue, Future, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
August 10
UFC Gym Kendall and Alex Rodriguez VIP Partnership Celebration: Alex Rodriguez, baseball’s 14-time All-Star and 2009 World Series Champion, celebrated the grand opening of his UFC Gym Kendall location. The baseballer brought along his daughters Natasha and Ella, who along with their dad put on UFC Gym gloves and participated in the fun.
|
Amanda Diem
World Red Eye
August 11
Komodo Fridays: As the kitchen handled the hot plates, DJ Arkitekt served up the hot tunes for a Friday fiesta at Komodo and Komodo Lounge.
|
Thomas Gold
World Red Eye
Thomas Gold at Ora Fridays: Thomas Gold sparkled his “Magic” at Ora Friday night, leaving all the dreamers unawakened.
|
Ahol Sniffs Glue
World Red Eye
Ahol Sniffs Glue’s Cyber Trap Boutique Pizza Party: All eyes were on Ahol Sniffs Glue as the “MIAMI FULL-TIME” artist hosted an epic pizza party in celebration of his Cyber Trap Boutique pop-up shop. Fans who have been running around town attempting to snag Ahol’s hidden magnet gems or buying works through Instagram were finally given the opportunity to purchase a multitude of merchandise. Pop-up attendees munched on pizza from Steve’s Pizza and Pizza Bar as they shopped the limited edition coffee mugs, t-shirts, hats, wall art and more.
|
Danny Timiraos and Future
World Red Eye
August 12
Future at E11even Saturdays: After a night of pure concert bliss, Future took the “Mask off” and joined Miami’s hotspot E11even for an afterparty session.
|
Juvenile
World Red Eye
Juvenile at Story: Story nightclub went into "slow motion" when Juvenile arrived, with partygoers loving every moment of the performance.
|
Zoey Dollaz
World Red Eye
Zoey Dollaz at Rockwell Saturdays: DJ ATG and Scram Jones pumped up the tunes to prep the crowd for Zoey Dollaz, who held down the stage at Rockwell Saturdays.
