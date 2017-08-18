Eyes on Miami: Alex Rodriguez, Ahol Sniffs Glue, Future, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

August 10

UFC Gym Kendall and Alex Rodriguez VIP Partnership Celebration: Alex Rodriguez, baseball’s 14-time All-Star and 2009 World Series Champion, celebrated the grand opening of his UFC Gym Kendall location. The baseballer brought along his daughters Natasha and Ella, who along with their dad put on UFC Gym gloves and participated in the fun.