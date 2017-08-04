Agustina Woodgate to Broadcast From Henry Ford's Abandoned Brazilian Factory

In the five years since she has been broadcasting conversations via her nomadic online radio station, RadioEE.net, multimedia artist Agustina Woodgate has transmitted from some interesting locations. Her last conversation, concerned with sea-level rise, was broadcast from a boat. The one before that was on a 16-person pedal car on Miami's Underline below the Metrorail tracks.

Now she’s off to the Amazon jungle, to a town in Brazil called Fordlândia, for Transmissão Fordlândia. She and her team will broadcast from a town founded in 1928 by industrialist Henry Ford. Taking a break from repainting her Miami studio, Woodgate pauses to discuss how this place, with its long-abandoned rubber factory in disrepair, fits into RadioEE’s concern for movement and mobility of people.

She says of the jungle’s rubber resources: “It's the only one thing [Ford] couldn't manufacture in the United States... so with the government of Brazil, he made some deal and ended up acquiring an entire plantation up in northern Brazil. So the whole manufacturer brought urban homes — the whole setup of an American industrialist-style factory, imagine — in 1930.”