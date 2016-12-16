menu

After a Van Fire, His Livelihood Ruined, Wynwood's Bump Man Needs Your Help


After a Van Fire, His Livelihood Ruined, Wynwood's Bump Man Needs Your Help

Friday, December 16, 2016 at 8:53 a.m.
By Chuck Strouse
After the fire
After the fire
Kristin Bjornsen
A A

If you have been around Wynwood for any length of time, you know Jeffrey Cunningham.

He used to ride a three-wheel bike to the area to wash cars. Then he bought a van and a high class, steam-cleaning machine. He works hard, and plays his music loud.

This past Thursday, December 15, Jeffrey was preparing to detail a car at the Wynwood Building on Northwest 27th Street and Third Avenue after filling his generator with gas. Some had overflowed, and when the machine sparked, it burst into flame. Then, when Jeffrey tried to extinguish it, the gas line broke free. An explosion ensued. (You can help him by contributing money here.)

According to bystanders, as several more explosions followed, he hurried to move his client's car aside. Then he rescued his steam cleaner. "It's really modern," he said Thursday morning standing among the ruins. "It cleans your car hypoallergenically."

There was no music as he talked. The best thing about Jeffrey, besides  the quality of his work, was the music he played while cleaning. Pure. Urban. Wynwood.

Jeffrey started his car detailing company several years ago on on his bike. He was in recovery and nobody wanted to give him a job, so he initiated this small business himself. Now Niice Less Water Car Detail is a two-man mobile detailing unit. Or at least it was, until the fire.

The before picture
The before picture
Kristin Bjornsen

Now Jeffrey needs some wheels to get him back to work. And, this being the holiday season, when helping your fellow man is a grand tradition, New Times is asking you to contribute a few bucks.

So far, a GoFundMe campaign has raised $460. Jeffrey needs about $2500 to get moving again. His van is insured, but right now he says he's a "fish out of water," as his detailing company is his only means of income.

Chuck Strouse
Chuck Strouse is editor-in-chief of Miami New Times. He has shared in two Pulitzer Prizes and won dozens of other state local and national awards. He is an honors graduate of Brown University and has worked at multiple newspapers including the Miami Herald, Fort Lauderdale Sun Sentinel and Los Angeles Times.

