After a Van Fire, His Livelihood Ruined, Wynwood's Bump Man Needs Your Help
|
After the fire
Kristin Bjornsen
If you have been around Wynwood for any length of time, you know Jeffrey Cunningham.
He used to ride a three-wheel bike to the area to wash cars. Then he bought a van and a high class, steam-cleaning machine. He works hard, and plays his music loud.
This past Thursday, December 15, Jeffrey was preparing to detail a car at the Wynwood Building on Northwest 27th Street and Third Avenue after filling his generator with gas. Some had overflowed, and when the machine sparked, it burst into flame. Then, when Jeffrey tried to extinguish it, the gas line broke free. An explosion ensued. (You can help him by contributing money here.)
According to bystanders, as several more explosions followed, he hurried to move his client's car aside. Then he rescued his steam cleaner. "It's really modern," he said Thursday morning standing among the ruins. "It cleans your car hypoallergenically."
Upcoming Events
-
Speakeasy
TicketsFri., Dec. 16, 9:00pm
-
The Spotlight
TicketsFri., Dec. 16, 10:00pm
-
After Hours
TicketsFri., Dec. 16, 11:00pm
-
Heroes of Hip Hop: Winter Showcase
TicketsSat., Dec. 17, 3:00pm
-
Diamond Minds Winter Showcase
TicketsSat., Dec. 17, 3:00pm
There was no music as he talked. The best thing about Jeffrey, besides the quality of his work, was the music he played while cleaning. Pure. Urban. Wynwood.
Jeffrey started his car detailing company several years ago on on his bike. He was in recovery and nobody wanted to give him a job, so he initiated this small business himself. Now Niice Less Water Car Detail is a two-man mobile detailing unit. Or at least it was, until the fire.
|
The before picture
Kristin Bjornsen
Now Jeffrey needs some wheels to get him back to work. And, this being the holiday season, when helping your fellow man is a grand tradition, New Times is asking you to contribute a few bucks.
So far, a GoFundMe campaign has raised $460. Jeffrey needs about $2500 to get moving again. His van is insured, but right now he says he's a "fish out of water," as his detailing company is his only means of income.
Get the Arts & Culture Newsletter
Find out about arts and culture events in Miami and offers you won't hear about anywhere else.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Arts Ballet Theatre: The Nutcracker
TicketsFri., Dec. 16, 10:30am
-
MGA -Mater Grove Academy Presents: Celebrate the Magic of the Holidays
TicketsFri., Dec. 16, 6:00pm
-
JTF's Friday Night Live
TicketsFri., Dec. 16, 9:00pm
-
"My Son the Waiter: A Jewish Tragedy"
TicketsFri., Dec. 16, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!