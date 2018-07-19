African Heritage Cultural Arts Center Shapes the Next Generation of Miami's Black Creatives

Last spring, the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center celebrated a major win for one of its most esteemed alumni. Moonlight co-writer, playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney, stood proudly on the AHCAC stage holding a "Moonlight Way" sign alongside director Barry Jenkins. A street in Liberty City was being named for their film, which had just won three Oscars, including Best Picture, at the 2017 Academy Awards.

McCraney told the crowd: “We know, in Liberty City, that life doesn’t fix itself overnight. It takes hard work and dedication to get to the places we get to. A movie about that, representations about that, I hope, give permission for people to be themselves.”

The ceremony and that statement showed the power of art and community. For McCraney, both were found at the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center.

The center opened in 1975 as the Model City Cultural Arts Center, thanks to funding from President Lyndon B. Johnson. Since then, it has molded, trained, and inspired generations of creatives to be their best selves. Over the years, AHCAC has showcased artists like Eartha Kitt, Ossie Davis, Ruby Dee; held events like the Sankofa Jazz Festival; and provided a stage for cultural organizations like Dance Theater of Harlem, National Black Theater Company, and Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. It has acted as an incubator for Miami's talented youths by providing them artistic direction in all mediums.