Adult Swim on the Green Brings Carnival Games and New TV Shows to Bayfront Park

If ever there were a time to get schwifty, this would be it. Adult Swim — Cartoon Network’s block of mature-ish programs such as Rick and Morty, Robot Chicken, and The Eric Andre Show — will soon kick off its ten-city tour, Adult Swim on the Green, in Miami.

The street festival will visit Bayfront Park May 31 and invites fans 18 and older to enjoy carnival games, cosplay, trivia, and exclusive merchandise not found online. New this year for guests 21 and older is a beer and wine garden.

The festivities, hosted by comedian Zack Fox, will close out with a screening of Things You May Have Never Seen, featuring unaired Adult Swim episodes, pilots, and previews. Feel free to break out the picnic blanket or your abuela’s lawn chairs and watch under the stars before the sweltering Miami summer arrives.