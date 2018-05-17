Adult Swim on the Green Brings Carnival Games and New TV Shows to Bayfront Park

If ever there were a time to get schwifty, this would be it. Adult Swim — Cartoon Network’s block of mature-ish programs such as Rick and Morty, Robot Chicken, and The Eric Andre Show — will soon kick off its ten-city tour, Adult Swim on the Green, in Miami.
The street festival will visit Bayfront Park May 31 and invites fans 18 and older to enjoy carnival games, cosplay, trivia, and exclusive merchandise not found online. New this year for guests 21 and older is a beer and wine garden.
The festivities, hosted by comedian Zack Fox, will close out with a screening of Things You May Have Never Seen, featuring unaired Adult Swim episodes, pilots, and previews. Feel free to break out the picnic blanket or your abuela’s lawn chairs and watch under the stars before the sweltering Miami summer arrives.
“Fans at the event get to pick which episode they want to watch,” says Ashley Wagner, Adult Swim's director of events. “They have a choice of six classic Adult Swim episodes. Whatever wins, that’s what we’ll play.”
This edition marks the second year for Adult Swim on the Green — one of a handful of live events put on by the network — but its first time in Miami.
“We have such amazing fans across the country and are able to connect them by offering these types of events,” Wagner says. “We love that they’re able to kind of congregate and get to know each other.”
Admission is free with the purchase of a concession voucher, which costs $10 if purchased in advance and includes a soda and popcorn. The $35 On the Green Package includes unlimited popcorn and soda, free chair rental, priority lines access, a poster, and a drink ticket — unfortunately, it's already sold out.
Carnival games are free, so embarrass yourself on the Smack Up My Uvula rope ladder to your heart's content.
Adult Swim on the Green. 6 p.m. Thursday, May 31, at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-358-7550; bayfrontparkmiami.com. Admission is confirmed with a purchase of a concession voucher, $10 to $35 via frontgatetickets.com.
