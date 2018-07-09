Five Afforable Skills You Can Learn This Summer in Miami

Sippin' fancy cocktails poolside while looking fly AF is a natural-born skill for Miami natives. But when summertime rolls around, with its high temperatures and sudden downpours, it's time to expand and sharpen your skillset . Hey, you've already spent the last seven months soaking up the sun. It's time to expand your horizons. From cooking to sewing, here are five new skills you can learn this summer for cheap.

1. Learn to Sew at Queef's Sewing Factory. Gone are the days of learning how to use a needle and thread in home economics. But if there's anyone better suited to teach a sewing class, it's a fierce drag queen. From tote bags to fanny packs and voodoo dolls, beginner and intermediate sewers can learn the coveted skill at Hotel Gaythering with Miami's favorite bearded drag queen, Miss Queef Latina. Join Queef every last Tuesday of the month at 8 p.m. in Miami Beach for Queef's Sewing Factory. Admission includes materials, the use of a sewing machine, and one free drink. In the words of Queef Latina, learning how to sew is as "easy as 1...2...QUEEF!" 8 p.m., every last Tuesday of the month, at Hotel Gaythering, 1409 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 786-284-1176; Gaythering.com. Tickets via Eventbrite.com.

What's cookin'? Photo courtesy of The Wynwood Yard

2. Learn to Cook at The Wynwood Yard. Popping a couple of Bagel Bites in the toaster oven hardly qualifies as a home cooked meal. This summer, ditch the TV dinners, roll up those sleeves, and channel your inner Emeril Lagasse with a variety of hands-on cooking classes at The Wynwood Yard. From pastries to cooling summer dishes, Wynwood's lush outdoor hangout is pulling out the culinary stops. On July 25, sate your sweet tooth and learn how to bake churros with pastry cream filling, rice pudding, and raspberry panna cotta verrine with Romina Naparstek of La Romi Bakery. On August 15th, join The Wynwood Yard's farm-to-table chef and director of community and culinary, Julie Fran, for a Right on Target Cooking Class featuring summer foods paired with wines by Juan Hernandez of Domaine Select. Ilde Ferrer from Essensia Restaurant at The Palms Hotel will also set up shop on August 29th for a special cooking class. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 25, Wednesday, August 15, and Wednesday, August 29, at The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-351-0366; Thewynwoodyard.com. Tickets cost $50 plus fees via Eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Spend your summer learning new skills at The Wolfsonian–FIU. Photo courtesy of The Wolfsonian–FIU

3. Dabble Class at The Wolfsonian–FIU. School is out, but that doesn't mean your brain should completely shut down. The Wolfsonian offers a short "Dabble Class" where workshop students can learn a variety of skills at an affordable price. Need that perfect piece of summer headwear? On July 15th, learn how to crochet headbands and hats. Need to write down all of those summer shenanigans in a journal? Learn coptic book binding on August 19th. These intimate classes are capped at 10 students, so don't snooze on your registration. For a full list of Dabble classes, visit Wolfsonian.org. 2 to 5 p.m., Sunday, July 15 and Sunday, August 19, at Wolfsonian–FIU, 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-1001; Wolfsonian.org. Tickets cost $20 for members and $30 for non-members via Wolfsonian.org.

EXPAND Bring your coding questions to Wyncode Academy on July 17th. Photo courtesy of Wyncode Academy

4. Intro to JavaScript Session at Wyncode Academy. Some skills are mere hobbies; others can make you more valuable in the workplace. For the latter, check out Wyncode Academy. On July 17th, thead to Wyncode Academy for Codecademy 101: Intro to Javascript for a free intro lesson. If you've ever wanted to learn about what coding is, here's your chance. Don't forget to bring your laptop. 7 to 9 p.m., Tuesday, July 17, at Wyncode Academy, 549 Northwest 28th St., Miami; 305-720-2422; wyncode.co. Admission is free. Register via Eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Courtesy