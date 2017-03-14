Eyes on Miami: Adriana Lima, CeeLo Green, Rashida Jones, and Others

Alexandra Vidaurre and Karen Lorena World Red Eye

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

March 1

Wednesdays at Baoli Miami: Celebrations at the “My Boyfriend's Out of Town” party had guests jumping on tables for thrills at Baoli.

Sidney Torres and Juvenile World Red Eye

Q&A The Deed Premiere: Real estate developer, serial entrepreneur, and dog lover are a few ways to describe New Orleans native Sidney Torres IV. Known for his innovative businesses practices at SDT Waste and Debris and FQ Task Force, and his astronomical gains in real estate development, Torres has taken his talents to television with CNBC’s The Deed. The show features Torres as an investment guru saving failing investors from financial demise.

Saint Clair World Red Eye

March 3

Caroline D Amore and Saint Clair at SKAM Fridays at WALL: Friday was a night of rowdy celebrations as Saint Clair celebrated her birthday with an appearance by actress and fellow DJ Caroline D Amore at WALL.

Wiz Khalifa World Red Eye

Rockwell Celebrates One Year Anniversary Weekend with Wiz Khalifa: Wiz Khalifa was the star of Friday night, spicing up Rockwell with an epic performance. The crowd was as rowdy as ever greeting Wiz back to the 305.

Tyson Beckford, Arkitekt, and Roger Mason Jr. World Red Eye

Tyson Beckford at Heat vs Cavaliers: The Miami Heat demolished the Cleveland Cavaliers while fans were demolishing the dance floor at Hyde AA Arena.

CeeLo Green World Red Eye

March 4

CeeLo Green at ORA Saturdays: Here’s to another epic Saturday night spent at ORA with special guest CeeLo Green who tore up the scene and turned the party to full hype.

21 Savage and Purple World Red Eye

21 Savage at STORY: STORY had the ladies dropping it low as 21 Savage tore the club apart with his set.

Eiza Gonzalez, Karolina Kurkova, Adriana Lima, and Ana De Armas World Red Eye

Veuve Clicquot Carnaval 2017: For the third year, Veuve Clicquot welcomed 3,000 Miamians, celebrities and influencers to beautiful Museum Park to celebrate the international festivities of Carnaval. The glamorous crowd enjoyed a day of traditional Carnaval entertainment, some of Miami’s favorite food trucks and champagne, in support of the event’s beneficiary, Perez Art Museum Miami. Always a star-studded event, Veuve Clicquot Carnaval was hosted by Adriana Lima and attended by Ana de Armas, Eiza Gonzalez, Karolina Kurkova, Daniela Botero, Tyson Beckford, Eugenio Siller, Rocky Barnes, Francisco Lachowski, Gabriel Coronel, Natalie Suarez, Emanuela de Paula, Adam Gallagher, Asiyami Gold, Amelia Ochoa, Elisa Ochoa, Christian Bendek, Harley Viera Newton, DJ Rascal and many more.

2 Chainz and Lil Wayne World Red Eye

March 5

2 Chainz Official “I’m Getting Rich Tour” After Party with Lil Wayne and Mack Maine at LIV on Sunday: It was a party to remember as 2 Chainz celebrated his official “I’m Getting Rich Tour” with a wild after party at LIV alongside Lil Wayne and Mack Maine.

Tory Lanez World Red Eye

March 6

Meek Mill and Tory Lanez at Ransom Mondays at Mokai: There was no telling it was a Monday with all the bottles being held in the air, as party goers spread cheers to special guests Tory Lanez and Meek Mill at Mokai.

Rashida Jones World Red Eye

March 7

MFF's Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On Red Carpet at Regal South Beach: Former Miami Herald writer Jill Bauer and former staff photographer Ronna Gradus teamed up with writer-actor-filmmaker Rashida Jones to create a new Netflix series, Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On, that spins off from their feature documentary Hot Girls Wanted (2015), which was set in South Florida. Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On is an anthology series with each episode examining a different aspect of the intersection of sex and technology and how Internet pornography and social media have changed us in the 21st century. This special Miami Film Festival preview featured “Women on Top,” directed by Jones, that looks at the idea of feminist pornography. The screening was followed by an extended conversation with Jones, Bauer, and Gradus discussing what they’ve learned over the last 10 years of covering modern day sexuality.

Jared Shapiro and DJ Rascal World Red Eye

Ocean Drive Magazine Celebrates the March Edition of “The List” at Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill: Ocean Drive magazine hosted a VIP event celebrating the March edition of “The List.” The event took place at Midtown eatery Sugarcane, drawing over 150 South Florida influencers and luminaries. Guests were treated to specialty cocktails courtesy of Cruzan Rum while savoring culinary staples from Sugarcane's menu. The guest list included Ocean Drive editor Jared Shapiro and publisher Courtland Lantaff; Giovanny Guitierrez of Chat Chow TV; as well as “The List” honorees Zac Courtney, Galia Pennekamp, Greg Shapiro, Nicole Gotwols, Stephanie Cardelle, Maya Rubalcaba, and DJ Rascal.

