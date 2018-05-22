Lummi Tribe Creates Totem Pole in Support of Lolita the Whale's Release

For the past three months, six craftsmen of the Native American Lummi tribe have sculpted a 175-year-old western red cedar tree into the likeness of Miami Seaquarium’s lone orca, Lolita. The result is one vibrantly colored, 16-foot totem pole that is due to arrive in Miami today.

“The blackfish in Lummi [are called] qwe lhol mechen, meaning ‘the people that live under the water,'’’ says Kurt Russo, one of the artists who transported the totem pole across the country from Washington state. “In Lummi cosmology, they were and are people and family.”

Members of Russo's tribe say that Lolita, who is also known as Tokitae, sent them "a message" asking them to bring her home. The massive totem pole and its journey to South Florida was their response. Throughout the several-thousand-mile road trip, “She is coming home” was the transport crew's mantra, Russo tells New Times.