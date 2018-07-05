A Harry Potter-Inspired Prom Is Coming to Miami

It’s been 11 years since the last Harry Potter book hit shelves, and seven years since the last Harry flick hit the big screen.

Yet here we are, in 2018, with Potter-mania still going strong. Now we have the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Orlando, spin-off prequels taking shape, and pretty wild events keeping the spirit alive.

Among those wild events: A Potter Prom is going down on Saturday at Fado Irish Pub & Restaurant in Miami. While loaded with wizardly references, the event is not affiliated with Warner Bros., J.K. Rowling, or the Harry Potter franchise.

“We did a Potter Prom in Atlanta earlier this year and it went over really well, bringing in about 500 people,” says Mark Baggett, owner of MarksterCon, producer of the event. “Stuff like this wasn’t possible when we were all kids... and now the geek culture is so much more mainstream. We’re giving people a chance to step back in time and fall back in love with that fandom.”

The Potter Prom will boast floating candles to dance beneath, wizardly props, and a unique photo opp for taking your best prom photo ever. Guests are encouraged to dress in themed garb as there will be a costume contest.

And, if you absolutely hated your prom king and queen in high school, now is your chance for redemption. There will be a crowning of wizard and witch king and queen too.

“Too many people didn’t enjoy their actual prom,” Baggett says. “So, in addition to the prom theme being quite popular right now, we like to give people a chance to have a different experience at a different point in life.”

In addition to a DJ, new age-ish violinist extraordinaire Alex Ahn will provide live tunes from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. And, if you get hungry, Fado is serving up one-of-a-kind, wizard-inspired fare. On the menu are Mandrake wedges with cheese dip, raven wings, a Manticore sandwich, and the Malfoy sandwich. Wizard drink specials, of course, include butterbeer.

As of last week, more than 300 tickets had sold, and the event has a capacity of approximately 500.

Potter Prom. 8 p.m. Saturday, July 7, at Fado Irish Pub, 900 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-924-0972; fadoirishpub.com. Tickets cost $25 in advance via freshtix.com, $30 at the door.