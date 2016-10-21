+598 Gallery Pops Up at the Hue With Artist Edward Granger

EXPAND Artist Edward Granger with work on view at the Hue Art. Ernesto Carlos Román

Building upon a busy summer that included shows at Soho House, Armani Casa, and Poltrona Frau, virtual gallerist Jose "Pepe" Frances is back for fall with his latest +598 Gallery pop-up, featuring New Orleans native Edward Granger. Typically focused on up-and-coming photographers and printmakers, this latest show marks a departure for Frances from his comfort zone, while offering Granger his first major exhibit in Miami. Dubbed "Chromaticity," the show will run from Monday, October 24, through January 20, 2017, at the Hue Art in Wynwood.

At just 26 years old, Edward Granger has already had a colorful career befitting his work. A graduate of the University of Louisiana with a degree in architecture, Granger has shown in New Orleans, New York, and Berlin. Using various textures of wood, canvas, and paper, Granger’s portfolio is an explosion of color and precision, creating depths of field that draw heavily on his architectural background. This play on color and texture landed him in the Hermès Vitrines D’Artiste program, where in 2015 he was commissioned to design the Madison Avenue flagship storefronts. Granger’s work has been reviewed in Architectural Digest, Surface Magazine, and Cultured Magazine, among others.

“I think of my pieces as awkwardly beautiful fantasy worlds,” Granger says of his work. “My aesthetic plays with the underlying graphs, threads, and fibers of color-space technologies behind print and digital images.”



More than simply a gallery show, "Chromaticity" will draw Granger off of the canvas and into the streets of Wynwood, where a mural will be displayed among the other prominent works of street art that dot the neighborhood, pushing the boundaries of his own dimensions.

+598 is an online gallery that launched its first IRL pop-up in March 2015, showing works by Florida photographer Jill Peters. For its founder Frances, "Chromaticity" is the beginning of a new collaboration and partnership with the Hue Art founder/owner Mali Parkerson. Close friends for some time, the two have branched out into art consulting, playing heavily on Frances’ deep background in the interior design world of New York. “Whereas I used to focus more on photos and prints, I’ve branched out into paintings and sculptures,” Frances asserts. “My collaboration with Mali brings [a broader range of work] to the table for +598.”

A special preview party of "Chromaticity" will be held this Saturday, October 22, at the Hue Art in Wynwood, as part of the inaugural MADA (Miami Art Dealers Association) Art Nox event. Ten total galleries will open their doors from 6 to 10 p.m., allowing enthusiasts and curious onlookers a chance to mingle with both up-and-coming and established artists and galleries. Headed by Mali Parkinson, MADA was founded in 2009 to promote excellent professional practice and to develop awareness of the visual arts through advocacy of education, connoisseurship, and ethical business.

"Chromaticity"

Monday, October 24, through January 20, 2017, at the Hue Art, 2750 NW Third Ave., Suite 11. Visit miamiartdealers.org.

