menu

50 Free Holiday Events in Miami This Year

Ten Things to Do in Miami This Week for $10 or Less


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

50 Free Holiday Events in Miami This Year

Monday, December 12, 2016 at 9:05 a.m.
By Minhae Shim Roth
Elvis Santa at SantaCon.EXPAND
Elvis Santa at SantaCon.
Photo by Alexander Oliva
A A

Your heart is full, your arms are heaped with wrapped gifts, and your pockets are empty. It’s definitely the holidays: that fun, warm, and, let’s not forget, expensive time of year. Luckily, Miami has plenty of free events that'll keep your wallet full and your loved ones happy. This list has something for everyone: movie screenings, ugly-sweater parties, holiday mile runs, shopping bazaars, and family-friendly celebrations for all faiths.

Movies

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015)
Wednesday, December 14, 8 p.m.
SoundScape Park
500 17th St., Miami Beach

Movie in the Street Double Feature: Big and Elf
Saturday, December 17, 6 to 10 p.m.
Downtown Dadeland
8915 SW 72nd St., Miami

The Theory of Everything
Wednesday, December 21, 8 p.m.
SoundScape Park
500 17th St., Miami Beach

Sports/Fitness/Meditation

Wellness for Social Change: Mindfulness Through the Holiday Season
December 13, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Center for Social Change
2103 Coral Way, Miami

Jingle on the Bay: Miler and Kid’s Race
Sunday, December 18, 7 to 10 a.m.
Fit2Run-Miami, Bayside Marketplace
401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

Xmas Salsa and a Movie Party
Sunday, December 18, 7 to 10 p.m.
BDK Mixed Movement Arts Academy
31 NE 17th St., second floor, Miami

Winter Solstice Sadhana
Wednesday, December 21, 4 to 6:30 a.m.
Dharma Yoga Studio
3170 Commodore Plaza, Coconut Grove

Jingle Bowl at Batch: Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills
Saturday, December 24, noon to 4 p.m.
Batch Gastropub
30 SW 12th St., Miami

Prayerdanse: Special Christmas Day Danse
Sunday, December 25, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
The Sacred Space Miami
105 NE 24th St., Miami

Lance-O from Kulcha Shok performs at Reggae Sunday.EXPAND
Lance-O from Kulcha Shok performs at Reggae Sunday.
Photo by Gaia Elise

Music

Live at Canvas
Wednesday, December 14, 7 to 10 p.m.
Canvas Miami
90 NE 17th St., Miami

Wallcast Concert: Sounds of the Season
Saturday, December 17, 7:30 p.m.
SoundScape Park
400 17th St., Miami Beach

Reggae Sundays
Sunday, December 18, and Sunday, December 25, 2 p.m. to midnight
The Wynwood Yard
56 NW 29th St., Miami

A Cyborg Sunday Xmas
Sunday, December 25, 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Churchill's Pub
5501 NE Second Ave., Miami
No cover for 21 and older

Wallcast concert at SoundScape Park.EXPAND
Wallcast concert at SoundScape Park.
World Red Eye

Shopping

Related Stories

Holiday Bazaar
Monday, December 12, and Tuesday, December 13, noon to 6 p.m.
Miami Theater Center
9806 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores

Book Fair at Beth David Congregation
Tuesday, December 13, to Thursday, December 16, 2 p.m.
Beth David Congregation
2625 SW Third Ave., Miami

We Work Pop-Up Artisanal Holiday Market
Wednesday, December 14, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WeWork Lincoln Road
350 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach

25th Anniversary Friends Book Sale
Wednesday, December 14, through Saturday, December 17, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Miami-Dade Public Library System
101 W. Flagler St., Miami

Fleamarket USA: Christmas Event
Saturday, December 17, 2 to 5 p.m.
3015 NW 79th St., Miami

Wynwood Wonderland: Holiday Arts & Crafts Bazaar
Sunday, December 18, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Concrete Beach Brewery
325 NW 24th St., Miami

The Miami Flea: 2016 Grand Finale
Sunday, December 18, 1 to 5 p.m.
1440 N. Miami Ave., Miami

Upcoming Events

Creative Male’s Holiday Celebration
Sunday, December 18, 3 to 7p.m.
Creative Male
3227 NE Second Ave., Miami

The Market Before Christmas
Thursday, December 22, 6 to 11 p.m.
Blackbird Ordinary
729 SW First Ave., Miami

5th-Annual Jewbilee
Saturday, December 24, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Blackbird Ordinary
729 SW First Ave., Miami
 

Mr. and Mrs. Claus at a Bass Pro ShopEXPAND
Mr. and Mrs. Claus at a Bass Pro Shop
Photo by Apryl Thomas

Holiday Drinkin'

Jack Frost Happy Hour
December 1 through 30, weekdays, 4 to 7 p.m.
The Bar at LVL 25 at the Conrad Miami
1395 Brickell Ave., Miami

Yappy Hour Howliday Drive
Thursday, December 15, 5 to 8 p.m.
The Spillover
2911 Grand Ave., #400D, Miami

LINC Ugly Holiday Sweater Happy Hour
Thursday, December 15, 6 to 9 p.m.
Baby Jane
500 Brickell Ave., Miami
RSVP required via this link

Storypalooza!: The Horrible Holidays Edition
Thursday, December 15, 7 p.m.
Gramps Wynwood
176 NW 24th St., Miami

Miami SantaCon 2016
Saturday, December 17, 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Participating Bars: Taurus, Barracudas, Tavern, Sandbar, Duffy's, and Fat Tuesday
Coconut Grove, Miami

Ugly Holiday Sweater Party
Saturday, December 17, 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Wynwood 5th Ave
2451 NW Fifth Ave., Miami

Shotsmas Party
Sunday, December 25, 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Shots Miami
311 NW 23rd St., Miami

The famous shell menorah and dreidel on Lincoln Road.
The famous shell menorah and dreidel on Lincoln Road.
Photo by Andrew Vesselinovitch

Family-Friendly

Gulfstream Park’s Symphony of Lights
Nightly through December 31st, 6 to 11 p.m.
Catabella Express Train Rides for Children: December 16, 17, 23, 24, 6 to 10 p.m.
901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach

FIU’s Festival of the Trees at Dadeland Mall
Through January 8 during mall hours
Dadeland Mall
7535 N. Kendall Dr., Miami

Santa’s Wonderland: Crafts and Photos With Santa
Until December 24, begins at 10 a.m., closing time varies
Bass Pro Shops
11551 NW 12th St., Miami

Magical Snowfall
Every evening until January 8, excluding Christmas and Christmas Eve, 7 p.m.
Ramblas Plaza, Dolphin Mall
11401 NW 12th St., Miami

#ARTMasterMindGroup 2015 and Holiday Celebration
Wednesday, December 14, 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Art & Design Gallery
8650 Biscayne Blvd., #2, Miami

Hanukkah Friday Night Live
Friday, December 16, 6 p.m.
Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center
20400 NE 30th Ave., Aventura

Ugly Sweater Party
Friday, December 16, 6 to 9 p.m.
Macy's Dadeland Fashion Store: 1st Level, Young Men's Department
7303 SW 88th St., Miami

Sounds of Little Haiti
Friday, December 16, 6 to 10 p.m.
Little Haiti Cultural Complex
212 NE 59th Ter., Miami

#HialeahNow Christmas Block Party
Saturday, December 17, 3 to 8 p.m.
Leah Arts District
1055 East 15th St., Hialeah

Miami Outboard Club’s 19th-Annual Holiday Boat Parade
Saturday, December 17, 7 p.m.
Bayfront Park
301 N. Biscayne Blvd., Miami

Pre-Kwanzaa Celebration
Sunday, December 18, 2 to 7 p.m.
Little Haiti Cultural Complex
212 NE 59th Ter., Miami

6th-Annual Christmas in the Grove Gala
Sunday, December 18, 5 to 8 p.m.
Elizabeth Virrick Park
3255 Plaza St., Coconut Grove

Community Family Day
Sunday, December 18, 1 to 8:30 p.m.
Second Baptist Church
11111 Pinkston Dr., Miami

Holidays Around the World Celebration
Wednesday, December 21, 6 p.m.
Hialeah Gardens Library
11300 NW 87 Ct., Hialeah

Chanukah Live: Lighting of the Shell Menorah
Saturday, December 24, 7 p.m.
Euclid Circle, Lincoln Road, Miami Beach

37th-Annual South Florida Chanukah Festival
Tuesday, December 27, 7 p.m.
Gulfstream Park
901 S. Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach

Grand Menorah Lighting at Bayfront Park
Wednesday, December 28, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Bayfront Park
In front of the InterContinental Hotel

Giving Back

Set the Holiday Table Sort-a-Thon
Saturday, December 17, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Feeding South Florida’s Main Warehouse
2501 SW 32nd Ter., Pembroke Park

Smile Day: Christmas Edition
Sunday, December 18, setup at 10 a.m.
Historic Overtown/Lyric Theatre Metrorail station
100 NW Sixth St., Miami

Santa en la Ciudad
Tuesday, December 20, 2 p.m.
Centro Mater Child Care Center
418 SW Fourth Ave., Miami

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2016 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >