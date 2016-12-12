50 Free Holiday Events in Miami This Year
|
Elvis Santa at SantaCon.
Photo by Alexander Oliva
Your heart is full, your arms are heaped with wrapped gifts, and your pockets are empty. It’s definitely the holidays: that fun, warm, and, let’s not forget, expensive time of year. Luckily, Miami has plenty of free events that'll keep your wallet full and your loved ones happy. This list has something for everyone: movie screenings, ugly-sweater parties, holiday mile runs, shopping bazaars, and family-friendly celebrations for all faiths.
Movies
Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015)
Wednesday, December 14, 8 p.m.
SoundScape Park
500 17th St., Miami Beach
Movie in the Street Double Feature: Big and Elf
Saturday, December 17, 6 to 10 p.m.
Downtown Dadeland
8915 SW 72nd St., Miami
The Theory of Everything
Wednesday, December 21, 8 p.m.
SoundScape Park
500 17th St., Miami Beach
Sports/Fitness/Meditation
Wellness for Social Change: Mindfulness Through the Holiday Season
December 13, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Center for Social Change
2103 Coral Way, Miami
Jingle on the Bay: Miler and Kid’s Race
Sunday, December 18, 7 to 10 a.m.
Fit2Run-Miami, Bayside Marketplace
401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
Xmas Salsa and a Movie Party
Sunday, December 18, 7 to 10 p.m.
BDK Mixed Movement Arts Academy
31 NE 17th St., second floor, Miami
Winter Solstice Sadhana
Wednesday, December 21, 4 to 6:30 a.m.
Dharma Yoga Studio
3170 Commodore Plaza, Coconut Grove
Jingle Bowl at Batch: Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills
Saturday, December 24, noon to 4 p.m.
Batch Gastropub
30 SW 12th St., Miami
Prayerdanse: Special Christmas Day Danse
Sunday, December 25, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
The Sacred Space Miami
105 NE 24th St., Miami
|
Lance-O from Kulcha Shok performs at Reggae Sunday.
Photo by Gaia Elise
Music
Live at Canvas
Wednesday, December 14, 7 to 10 p.m.
Canvas Miami
90 NE 17th St., Miami
Wallcast Concert: Sounds of the Season
Saturday, December 17, 7:30 p.m.
SoundScape Park
400 17th St., Miami Beach
Reggae Sundays
Sunday, December 18, and Sunday, December 25, 2 p.m. to midnight
The Wynwood Yard
56 NW 29th St., Miami
A Cyborg Sunday Xmas
Sunday, December 25, 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Churchill's Pub
5501 NE Second Ave., Miami
No cover for 21 and older
|
Wallcast concert at SoundScape Park.
World Red Eye
Shopping
Holiday Bazaar
Monday, December 12, and Tuesday, December 13, noon to 6 p.m.
Miami Theater Center
9806 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores
Book Fair at Beth David Congregation
Tuesday, December 13, to Thursday, December 16, 2 p.m.
Beth David Congregation
2625 SW Third Ave., Miami
We Work Pop-Up Artisanal Holiday Market
Wednesday, December 14, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WeWork Lincoln Road
350 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach
25th Anniversary Friends Book Sale
Wednesday, December 14, through Saturday, December 17, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Miami-Dade Public Library System
101 W. Flagler St., Miami
Fleamarket USA: Christmas Event
Saturday, December 17, 2 to 5 p.m.
3015 NW 79th St., Miami
Wynwood Wonderland: Holiday Arts & Crafts Bazaar
Sunday, December 18, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Concrete Beach Brewery
325 NW 24th St., Miami
The Miami Flea: 2016 Grand Finale
Sunday, December 18, 1 to 5 p.m.
1440 N. Miami Ave., Miami
Upcoming Events
-
JTF's Friday Night Live
TicketsFri., Dec. 16, 9:00pm
-
Speakeasy
TicketsFri., Dec. 16, 9:00pm
-
The Spotlight
TicketsFri., Dec. 16, 10:00pm
-
After Hours
TicketsFri., Dec. 16, 11:00pm
-
Heroes of Hip Hop: Winter Showcase
TicketsSat., Dec. 17, 3:00pm
Creative Male’s Holiday Celebration
Sunday, December 18, 3 to 7p.m.
Creative Male
3227 NE Second Ave., Miami
The Market Before Christmas
Thursday, December 22, 6 to 11 p.m.
Blackbird Ordinary
729 SW First Ave., Miami
5th-Annual Jewbilee
Saturday, December 24, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Blackbird Ordinary
729 SW First Ave., Miami
|
Mr. and Mrs. Claus at a Bass Pro Shop
Photo by Apryl Thomas
Holiday Drinkin'
Jack Frost Happy Hour
December 1 through 30, weekdays, 4 to 7 p.m.
The Bar at LVL 25 at the Conrad Miami
1395 Brickell Ave., Miami
Yappy Hour Howliday Drive
Thursday, December 15, 5 to 8 p.m.
The Spillover
2911 Grand Ave., #400D, Miami
LINC Ugly Holiday Sweater Happy Hour
Thursday, December 15, 6 to 9 p.m.
Baby Jane
500 Brickell Ave., Miami
RSVP required via this link
Storypalooza!: The Horrible Holidays Edition
Thursday, December 15, 7 p.m.
Gramps Wynwood
176 NW 24th St., Miami
Miami SantaCon 2016
Saturday, December 17, 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Participating Bars: Taurus, Barracudas, Tavern, Sandbar, Duffy's, and Fat Tuesday
Coconut Grove, Miami
Ugly Holiday Sweater Party
Saturday, December 17, 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Wynwood 5th Ave
2451 NW Fifth Ave., Miami
Shotsmas Party
Sunday, December 25, 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Shots Miami
311 NW 23rd St., Miami
|
The famous shell menorah and dreidel on Lincoln Road.
Photo by Andrew Vesselinovitch
Family-Friendly
Gulfstream Park’s Symphony of Lights
Nightly through December 31st, 6 to 11 p.m.
Catabella Express Train Rides for Children: December 16, 17, 23, 24, 6 to 10 p.m.
901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach
FIU’s Festival of the Trees at Dadeland Mall
Through January 8 during mall hours
Dadeland Mall
7535 N. Kendall Dr., Miami
Santa’s Wonderland: Crafts and Photos With Santa
Until December 24, begins at 10 a.m., closing time varies
Bass Pro Shops
11551 NW 12th St., Miami
Magical Snowfall
Every evening until January 8, excluding Christmas and Christmas Eve, 7 p.m.
Ramblas Plaza, Dolphin Mall
11401 NW 12th St., Miami
#ARTMasterMindGroup 2015 and Holiday Celebration
Wednesday, December 14, 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Art & Design Gallery
8650 Biscayne Blvd., #2, Miami
Hanukkah Friday Night Live
Friday, December 16, 6 p.m.
Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center
20400 NE 30th Ave., Aventura
Ugly Sweater Party
Friday, December 16, 6 to 9 p.m.
Macy's Dadeland Fashion Store: 1st Level, Young Men's Department
7303 SW 88th St., Miami
Sounds of Little Haiti
Friday, December 16, 6 to 10 p.m.
Little Haiti Cultural Complex
212 NE 59th Ter., Miami
#HialeahNow Christmas Block Party
Saturday, December 17, 3 to 8 p.m.
Leah Arts District
1055 East 15th St., Hialeah
Miami Outboard Club’s 19th-Annual Holiday Boat Parade
Saturday, December 17, 7 p.m.
Bayfront Park
301 N. Biscayne Blvd., Miami
Pre-Kwanzaa Celebration
Sunday, December 18, 2 to 7 p.m.
Little Haiti Cultural Complex
212 NE 59th Ter., Miami
6th-Annual Christmas in the Grove Gala
Sunday, December 18, 5 to 8 p.m.
Elizabeth Virrick Park
3255 Plaza St., Coconut Grove
Community Family Day
Sunday, December 18, 1 to 8:30 p.m.
Second Baptist Church
11111 Pinkston Dr., Miami
Holidays Around the World Celebration
Wednesday, December 21, 6 p.m.
Hialeah Gardens Library
11300 NW 87 Ct., Hialeah
Chanukah Live: Lighting of the Shell Menorah
Saturday, December 24, 7 p.m.
Euclid Circle, Lincoln Road, Miami Beach
37th-Annual South Florida Chanukah Festival
Tuesday, December 27, 7 p.m.
Gulfstream Park
901 S. Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach
Grand Menorah Lighting at Bayfront Park
Wednesday, December 28, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Bayfront Park
In front of the InterContinental Hotel
Giving Back
Set the Holiday Table Sort-a-Thon
Saturday, December 17, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Feeding South Florida’s Main Warehouse
2501 SW 32nd Ter., Pembroke Park
Smile Day: Christmas Edition
Sunday, December 18, setup at 10 a.m.
Historic Overtown/Lyric Theatre Metrorail station
100 NW Sixth St., Miami
Santa en la Ciudad
Tuesday, December 20, 2 p.m.
Centro Mater Child Care Center
418 SW Fourth Ave., Miami
Get the Arts & Culture Newsletter
Find out about arts and culture events in Miami and offers you won't hear about anywhere else.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
A Whoville Christmas - Maria Verdeja School Arts
TicketsTue., Dec. 13, 7:00pm
-
Arts Ballet Theatre: The Nutcracker
TicketsThu., Dec. 15, 10:30am
-
MGA -Mater Grove Academy Presents: Celebrate the Magic of the Holidays
TicketsFri., Dec. 16, 6:00pm
-
"Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella"
TicketsTue., Dec. 13, 8:00pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!