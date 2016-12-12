50 Free Holiday Events in Miami This Year

EXPAND Elvis Santa at SantaCon. Photo by Alexander Oliva

Your heart is full, your arms are heaped with wrapped gifts, and your pockets are empty. It’s definitely the holidays: that fun, warm, and, let’s not forget, expensive time of year. Luckily, Miami has plenty of free events that'll keep your wallet full and your loved ones happy. This list has something for everyone: movie screenings, ugly-sweater parties, holiday mile runs, shopping bazaars, and family-friendly celebrations for all faiths.

Movies

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015)

Wednesday, December 14, 8 p.m.

SoundScape Park

500 17th St., Miami Beach

Movie in the Street Double Feature: Big and Elf

Saturday, December 17, 6 to 10 p.m.

Downtown Dadeland

8915 SW 72nd St., Miami

The Theory of Everything

Wednesday, December 21, 8 p.m.

SoundScape Park

500 17th St., Miami Beach

Sports/Fitness/Meditation

Wellness for Social Change: Mindfulness Through the Holiday Season

December 13, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Center for Social Change

2103 Coral Way, Miami

Jingle on the Bay: Miler and Kid’s Race

Sunday, December 18, 7 to 10 a.m.

Fit2Run-Miami, Bayside Marketplace

401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

Xmas Salsa and a Movie Party

Sunday, December 18, 7 to 10 p.m.

BDK Mixed Movement Arts Academy

31 NE 17th St., second floor, Miami

Winter Solstice Sadhana

Wednesday, December 21, 4 to 6:30 a.m.

Dharma Yoga Studio

3170 Commodore Plaza, Coconut Grove

Jingle Bowl at Batch: Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills

Saturday, December 24, noon to 4 p.m.

Batch Gastropub

30 SW 12th St., Miami

Prayerdanse: Special Christmas Day Danse

Sunday, December 25, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The Sacred Space Miami

105 NE 24th St., Miami

Music

Live at Canvas

Wednesday, December 14, 7 to 10 p.m.

Canvas Miami

90 NE 17th St., Miami

Wallcast Concert: Sounds of the Season

Saturday, December 17, 7:30 p.m.

SoundScape Park

400 17th St., Miami Beach

Reggae Sundays

Sunday, December 18, and Sunday, December 25, 2 p.m. to midnight

The Wynwood Yard

56 NW 29th St., Miami

A Cyborg Sunday Xmas

Sunday, December 25, 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Churchill's Pub

5501 NE Second Ave., Miami

No cover for 21 and older

Shopping

Holiday Bazaar

Monday, December 12, and Tuesday, December 13, noon to 6 p.m.

Miami Theater Center

9806 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores

Book Fair at Beth David Congregation

Tuesday, December 13, to Thursday, December 16, 2 p.m.

Beth David Congregation

2625 SW Third Ave., Miami

We Work Pop-Up Artisanal Holiday Market

Wednesday, December 14, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WeWork Lincoln Road

350 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach

25th Anniversary Friends Book Sale

Wednesday, December 14, through Saturday, December 17, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Miami-Dade Public Library System

101 W. Flagler St., Miami

Fleamarket USA: Christmas Event

Saturday, December 17, 2 to 5 p.m.

3015 NW 79th St., Miami

Wynwood Wonderland: Holiday Arts & Crafts Bazaar

Sunday, December 18, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Concrete Beach Brewery

325 NW 24th St., Miami

The Miami Flea: 2016 Grand Finale

Sunday, December 18, 1 to 5 p.m.

1440 N. Miami Ave., Miami

Creative Male’s Holiday Celebration

Sunday, December 18, 3 to 7p.m.

Creative Male

3227 NE Second Ave., Miami

The Market Before Christmas

Thursday, December 22, 6 to 11 p.m.

Blackbird Ordinary

729 SW First Ave., Miami

5th-Annual Jewbilee

Saturday, December 24, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Blackbird Ordinary

729 SW First Ave., Miami



Holiday Drinkin'

Jack Frost Happy Hour

December 1 through 30, weekdays, 4 to 7 p.m.

The Bar at LVL 25 at the Conrad Miami

1395 Brickell Ave., Miami

Yappy Hour Howliday Drive

Thursday, December 15, 5 to 8 p.m.

The Spillover

2911 Grand Ave., #400D, Miami

LINC Ugly Holiday Sweater Happy Hour

Thursday, December 15, 6 to 9 p.m.

Baby Jane

500 Brickell Ave., Miami

RSVP required via this link

Storypalooza!: The Horrible Holidays Edition

Thursday, December 15, 7 p.m.

Gramps Wynwood

176 NW 24th St., Miami

Miami SantaCon 2016

Saturday, December 17, 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Participating Bars: Taurus, Barracudas, Tavern, Sandbar, Duffy's, and Fat Tuesday

Coconut Grove, Miami

Ugly Holiday Sweater Party

Saturday, December 17, 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Wynwood 5th Ave

2451 NW Fifth Ave., Miami

Shotsmas Party

Sunday, December 25, 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Shots Miami

311 NW 23rd St., Miami

Family-Friendly

Gulfstream Park’s Symphony of Lights

Nightly through December 31st, 6 to 11 p.m.

Catabella Express Train Rides for Children: December 16, 17, 23, 24, 6 to 10 p.m.

901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach

FIU’s Festival of the Trees at Dadeland Mall

Through January 8 during mall hours

Dadeland Mall

7535 N. Kendall Dr., Miami

Santa’s Wonderland: Crafts and Photos With Santa

Until December 24, begins at 10 a.m., closing time varies

Bass Pro Shops

11551 NW 12th St., Miami

Magical Snowfall

Every evening until January 8, excluding Christmas and Christmas Eve, 7 p.m.

Ramblas Plaza, Dolphin Mall

11401 NW 12th St., Miami

#ARTMasterMindGroup 2015 and Holiday Celebration

Wednesday, December 14, 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Art & Design Gallery

8650 Biscayne Blvd., #2, Miami

Hanukkah Friday Night Live

Friday, December 16, 6 p.m.

Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center

20400 NE 30th Ave., Aventura

Ugly Sweater Party

Friday, December 16, 6 to 9 p.m.

Macy's Dadeland Fashion Store: 1st Level, Young Men's Department

7303 SW 88th St., Miami

Sounds of Little Haiti

Friday, December 16, 6 to 10 p.m.

Little Haiti Cultural Complex

212 NE 59th Ter., Miami

#HialeahNow Christmas Block Party

Saturday, December 17, 3 to 8 p.m.

Leah Arts District

1055 East 15th St., Hialeah

Miami Outboard Club’s 19th-Annual Holiday Boat Parade

Saturday, December 17, 7 p.m.

Bayfront Park

301 N. Biscayne Blvd., Miami

Pre-Kwanzaa Celebration

Sunday, December 18, 2 to 7 p.m.

Little Haiti Cultural Complex

212 NE 59th Ter., Miami

6th-Annual Christmas in the Grove Gala

Sunday, December 18, 5 to 8 p.m.

Elizabeth Virrick Park

3255 Plaza St., Coconut Grove

Community Family Day

Sunday, December 18, 1 to 8:30 p.m.

Second Baptist Church

11111 Pinkston Dr., Miami

Holidays Around the World Celebration

Wednesday, December 21, 6 p.m.

Hialeah Gardens Library

11300 NW 87 Ct., Hialeah

Chanukah Live: Lighting of the Shell Menorah

Saturday, December 24, 7 p.m.

Euclid Circle, Lincoln Road, Miami Beach

37th-Annual South Florida Chanukah Festival

Tuesday, December 27, 7 p.m.

Gulfstream Park

901 S. Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach

Grand Menorah Lighting at Bayfront Park

Wednesday, December 28, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Bayfront Park

In front of the InterContinental Hotel

Giving Back

Set the Holiday Table Sort-a-Thon

Saturday, December 17, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Feeding South Florida’s Main Warehouse

2501 SW 32nd Ter., Pembroke Park

Smile Day: Christmas Edition

Sunday, December 18, setup at 10 a.m.

Historic Overtown/Lyric Theatre Metrorail station

100 NW Sixth St., Miami

Santa en la Ciudad

Tuesday, December 20, 2 p.m.

Centro Mater Child Care Center

418 SW Fourth Ave., Miami

