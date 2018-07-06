Eyes on Miami: 50 Cent, Guy Fieri, Ludacris, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

June 27

Intimate Birthday Luncheon Celebration for Tara Solomon at Faena: Miami’s eternal Queen of the Night, Tara Solomon, the namesake of top communications and PR agency TARA, Ink., was feted at an intimate birthday luncheon thrown by her fiancé and business partner, Nick D’Annunzio and her best friend Dana Shear.

June 28



PnB Rock and Adrien Broner at Story Thursdays: PnB Rock had the house rocking at Story on Thursday night, he was even spotted out celebrating with professional boxer Adrien Broner.

Give From the Heart #InspIRIE Dinner Gala at Fontainebleau Miami Beach: Last week, the official kickoff of the 14th Annual Irie Weekend, Irie Foundation’s #InspIRIE Dinner Gala took over the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

June 29



14th Annual Irie Weekend Presents Jamie Foxx, Shaquille O’Neal, Gucci Mane, Guy Fieri, Sean Paul,Foodgod, and Andre Drummond at LIV: The weekend celebrations for Irie Weekend continued Friday night at LIV. Shaquille O’Neal, aka DJ Diesel, put on an epic performance as he blessed the decks with his magic touch.

Triller Presents 14th Annual Irie Weekend Celebrity Tournament at Topgolf: All eyes were on the 14th annual Irie Weekend as Triller presented the annual Irie Weekend Celebrity Tournament at Topgolf Miami.

Kaskade at Story Fridays: Kaskade brought down the house at Story Friday night.

June 30



Ty Dolla Sign and Sidney Rice at Story Saturdays: Ty Dolla Sign and Sidney Rice partied it up at Story Saturday night. Ty Dolla Sign took over the stage for an insane performance.

14th Annual Irie Weekend Presents E11even After Dark Featuring Diplo, Jamie Foxx, Jason Derulo, and Sidney Rice: The 14th Annual Irie Weekend wasn’t over just yet… the celebrations continued “After Dark” at E11even Miami.

Diskolab and Mad Decent Host Diplo and Walshy Fire at Delano Beach Club: It was a Mad Decent pool party at the Delano Beach Club with Diplo and Walshy Fire throwing down a revolution.

50 Cent, Tory Lanez, Fat Joe, and Zoey Dollaz at Studio 23 Saturdays: Studio 23 was on another level Saturday night when rappers 50 Cent, Tory Lanez, Fat Joe, and Zoey Dollaz brought down the house.

Sprint IWXIV BBQ Beach Bash and Concert Presented by Samsung at Fontainebleau Miami Beach: The 14th Annual Irie Weekend hosted the annual Sprint BBQ Beach Bash and Concert presented by Samsung. Irie Weekenders took over the Ocean Lawn at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach as performers Jason Derulo and

Justine Skye took over the stage.

July 1



Moët & Chandon Fourth of July Celebration at Seaspice: Sunday funday was in order as Seaspice celebrated the Fourth of July early with their annual Moët & Chandon Fourth of July Celebration.

July 4



Teyana Taylor at Rotation Wednesdays at LIV: Teyana Taylor had everyone feeling independent at LIV when she took over the stage for an epic 4th of July banger.