49 Pulses Tells the Story of Florida's Deadliest Shooting

America has a problem with gun violence, and Florida has been a unique flashpoint. Thanks to the influence of NRA lobbyists such as Marion Hammer, the Sunshine State has become a testing ground for pro-firearm policies, and it’s resulted in two of the deadliest mass shootings in history happening within the past two years.

The most recent was the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, in which the murder of 17 people at the school prompted surviving students to protest the violence through the press, on social media, and at the March for Our Lives in Washington, D.C. Before that, however, came the 2016 shooting in Orlando, where a gunman killed 49 people at Pulse, a gay nightclub. At the time, it was the highest body count of any mass shooting in modern history.

On the second anniversary of that shooting, this Tuesday, June 12, the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival will screen 49 Pulses, a documentary about the event. Through reenactments, police cam footage, phone calls, and interviews, filmmaker Charlie Minn, who will attend a Q&A after the screening, exhaustively details the events of that night. He speaks to survivors, victims’ families, local politicians, and a single police officer on scene that night, the only member of law enforcement who would speak to him. One thing he doesn’t focus on, in an attempt to discourage copycats, is the killer; viewers hear only his voice on calls with police.