Four Must-See Movies at the 2017 MiFo LGBT Film Festival

Apricot Groves Three Gardens

The latest edition of The MiFo LGBT Film Festival has arrived, and with it comes a variety of queer films to check out over the upcoming 10 days. From April 21st to the 30th, audiences can catch a movie that offers something different than the straight white nonsense we endure on the daily. But with dozens of films in the line-up, which films should you be prioritizing? We're here to help.

A Colorful World

The three-part screening event pairs 195 Lewis, a dramedy web series, with the short films Private Dick and Cocoon. Ever since the debut of 195 Lewis' trailer last year, we've been as hyped as can be. It's not a film, but a dramedy web series, and it looks absolutely gorgeous, with seductive colors and lighting filling every frame. Plus, it's about a group of women navigating being black, queer, and polyamorous in New York City. So, basically, the opposite of Girls - and seemingly a lot more interesting. The Brooklyn based series follows two characters, Yuri and Camille, as they test the boundaries of their open relationship. Private Dick and Cocoon offer complementary takes on the lives of queer women of color.

A Colorful World will be screening at Regal Cinemas South Beach on Wednesday, April 26th.

Apricot Groves

The brilliant Apricot Groves is the rarest kind of queer film: one that eschews the usual tropes, like coming-of-age tales, jokey movies, or tragic narratives. Pouria Heidary Oureh's film is about an Iranian-Armenian trans man living in the US since childhood. He returns to Armenia to meet his girlfriend's family and go through the motions of marriage prep. This sounds like it could lean into melodrama, but it never does; the film is more interested in showcasing the anxieties of marriage and relationship than it is in focusing on the trials that come with transitioning. It's a quiet, beautifully shot feature that reminds us trans stories don't have to and shouldn't always be tragic narratives.

Apricot Groves will be screening at Regal Cinemas South Beach on Saturday, April 22nd.

Heartstone

Heartstone is the winner of a number of festival awards, including Venice's Queer Lion, which awarded it "for the exquisite touch in showing the coming of age of two young friends and analyzing the acceptance of homosexual feelings and passions." Coming-of-age tales can grow tiresome, but Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson's film, while a bit too long for its own good, really shows what it feels like to be a teenage boy, whether you're queer or queer adjacent. The setting of a remote Icelandic fishing village only makes the familiar tale all the more interesting.

Heartstone will be screening at Regal Cinemas South Beach on Sunday, April 23rd.

Women Who Kill

Ingrid Jungermann's Women Who Kill is an amusing little feature that actually premiered at MiFo last year during its Fort Lauderdale edition and took the Best Feature Film prize. The film follows ex-girlfriends Morgan and Jean, who have a podcast on female serial killers. One day Morgan meets a mysterious fan of the podcast that she becomes entangled with; potential danger ensues. It's a funny film that plays with a concept that's been done before but actually does well at playing with the notion of how exes feel about their former partners dating new people.

Women Who Kill will be screening at Regal Cinema South Beach on Sunday, April 30th.

MiFo LGTB Film Festival

April 21-30. Visit mifofilm.com. Ticket prices vary.

