100 Creatives: Sleeper, the Multitalented Artist Behind Counter Corner

76. Sleeper

If you’re queer or in the know, you’ve likely spent the third Sunday of any month in the past two years at the Corner in downtown Miami, having a kiki with every king and queen during Counter Corner. Behind the bar, you’ve found Sleeper, pouring drinks and chatting with everyone who passes by at the event that he and Juleisy y Karla founded. What you might not know is just how interesting he is. Sleeper does performance art, plays in the band Squid Squad, and recently showed work during Art Basel — all of which is the kind of art you’d regret missing as soon as the pictures popped up online.

List five things that inspire you.

Aliens

Mutations

Secrets

Friends

Contradictions

What was your last big project?

My last big project would probably be the performance festival that took place in Santo Domingo called Index. Its was a weeklong event highlighting intersections with music and art, specifically performance, and featuring artists from Miami, Puerto Rico, and the Dominican Republic. There were performances every night, and [it] offered me the opportunity to present a few of the performances I have been cultivating to a large range of different audiences.

What’s your next big project?

I tend to take on most things I become involved with as “big” projects. I’ve been working on a few projects simultaneously. Counter Corner is a baby of mine that I’ve been fortunate enough to nurture throughout the past two years with the help of my two partners Juleisy y Karla. It is a monthly event that happens every third Sunday, featuring some of the most interesting people in Miami. Another ongoing project is Squid Squad. We pride ourselves on giving you a show, and our music will hit you like a tornado.

What do you want Miami to know about you?

I love collaborations. I feel that great things come from working with people who do well in different mediums, and I really enjoy the way it helps me see things differently.

What don’t you want Miami to know about you?

I don’t actually sleep very much.

What do you want people to know about Miami?

Miami is what you make it. It’s a great place to embrace your weird. Find your beach.

