Portrait of the artist enjoying corn, the most artistic of ears. Stephanie Mora Gutierrez

In honor of our "People" issue, which will hit newsstands November 17, New Times proudly presents "100 Creatives," where we feature Miami's cultural superheroes. Have suggestions for future profiles? Let us know in the comments.

#88: Aramis Gutierrez

Miami-based Venezuelan painter Aramis Gutierrez is known for his large canvases depicting quiet ballets, esoteric delusions of magic realism, and smoky stoicism. He cofounded the many iterations of the local art agitator Noguchi Breton, formerly known as Guccivuitton and Versace Versace Versace. And he has quietly built one of the most interesting and niche Instagram accounts trending at the moment, anti_cgi.

Putting his faith in practical and creative effects, mining the cinema of yesteryear, and eschewing the digital, Gutierrez has jumped over the kitsch of nostalgia and brought a modern eye to a largely forgotten discipline in filmmaking and storytelling. With simple captions telling the film title and year accompanying an iconic still from said film, Gutierrez reminds us how beautiful the human mind can be when it's forced to create dreams without a computer.

The Holy Mountain, 1973. A photo posted by @anti_cgi on Nov 14, 2016 at 8:38am PST

List five things that inspire you.

1. If you bought Enriqueta's Sandwich Shop, there is barely anything you could put on it.

2. Sometimes I count La Moon's chicken burger.

3. Frankie's Pizza is just far enough away that I can't overdo it.

4. Latin Café's banana milkshake is life reaffirming.

5. Pepito’s food truck has a very decent cachapa.

What was your last big project?

My entire life is a project, yet I can't remember the last one. It’s probably still happening.

What's your next big project?

I am working on a large orgiastic painting.

What do you want Miami to know about you? What don't you want Miami to know about you?

If Miami doesn't know about me directly, people here know what I do. Maybe that’s a good arrangement.

What's one thing you want people to know about Miami?

You would probably prefer L.A. You can always visit us here.

