100 Creatives: Jessy Nite Creates Sun-Fueled Art Installations

@BryanAllanLamb

In honor of our People Issue, which will hit newsstands November 17, New Times proudly presents "100 Creatives," where we feature Miami's cultural superheroes. Have suggestions for future profiles? Let us know in the comments.



#100: Jessy Nite

Jessy Nite is, in a word, fun. The Miami-based contemporary artist leaves in her wake a stream of playful, color-driven, and interactive works strewn across Miami’s densest public places. She’s a New Jersey native and Miami transplant, but her eclectic and spirited persona reflects the essence of Miami’s soul. Her skillful fusion of custom-made typography with vibrant colors, along with a little help from Mother Nature, crosses disciplines and forms in dynamic presentations.

Nite is largely known for her text art pieces, using the sun to cast magnificent shadows on block letters of mindful phrases such as “Sun Is High So Am I” and “Disappear Here.” She's whimsical with an edge, and she doesn’t shy away from experimenting with the risqué. Nite frees herself to toe the line of conventional boundaries, always while sporting a sweet yet rebellious grin. Her work hops masterfully across mediums and materials, in many cases using string, nails, metal, plaster, and even candy sprinkles. Though it looks good enough to eat, we don't recommend it.

EXPAND Courtesy of Jessy Nite

What was your last big project?

I just got back from Vienna, Austria, where I did a large outdoor sun installation. It reads "Disappear Here" and is about four stories tall on the side of the Liesing Transit Hub. I have done a few of these in Miami this year at Soho Beach House, as well as in Little Haiti and Wynwood.

What's your next big project?

Well, I don't like to say too much too soon! Let's just say I'm working on more sun installations and large installations for the public to see and live with.

What do you want Miami to know about you?

I love this beautiful city and am trying to do more and more cool outdoor projects so that everyone can share in them.

What don't you want Miami to know about you?

Hmmmmm... maybe that my Spanish is embarrassingly bad!

What's one thing you want people to know about Miami?

It's a great place for creative talent to flourish.

