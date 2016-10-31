100 Creatives: Emmett Moore, a Miami-Made Design Genius
|
Emmett Moore
Courtesy of the artist
In honor of our "People" issue, which will hit newsstands November 17, New Times proudly presents "100 Creatives," where we feature Miami's cultural superheroes. Have suggestions for future profiles? Let us know in the comments.
Working at the intersections of art and design, Emmett Moore has carved a name for himself on the local and national gallery scenes. His sculptures borrow heavily from the world of modern furniture design, with a local's sense of style. The South Floridian was also a graduate of Design and Architecture Senior High School before earning at BFA from the Rhode Island School of Design, and he returned to Miami instead of pursing a career in New York. In South Florida, he makes pieces based on this region's offbeat vibe. His work has been shown at the de la Cruz Collection, Design Miami, and the Bass, among many others.
|
Courtesy of the artist
New Times: List five things that inspire you.
Emmett Moore: Art made by accident, my future wife (Sarah), quality musicians, space travel, and a well-made gin drink.
What was your last big project?
A solo show at Nina Johnson.
Upcoming Events
-
Fundarte Presents: Los Silencios Del Baile By Casa Patas Foundation
TicketsSat., Nov. 5, 8:30pm
-
Aventura Mall Young Stars Showcase
TicketsSun., Nov. 6, 5:00pm
-
Lorca en un vestido verde
TicketsSun., Nov. 13, 3:00pm
-
Bobby Collins... You're Not Coming with Us
TicketsSat., Nov. 19, 8:00pm
-
DDTM Inaugural Performance - "Between Havana & Heaven"
TicketsSun., Nov. 20, 5:00pm
What's your next big project?
I'm collaborating with a local architecture firm on a residence. That's about as much info as I can give.
What do you want Miami to know about you?
Not much.
What don't you want Miami to know about you?
I moonlight as the cat burglar known to authorities as "Le Renard."
What's one thing you want people to know about Miami?
Miami has everything you could want.
Get the Arts & Culture Newsletter
Find out about arts and culture events in Miami and offers you won't hear about anywhere else.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Bianca Del Rio
TicketsWed., Nov. 2, 8:00pm
-
Slow Burn Theatre Co: The Hunchback of Notre Dame
TicketsThu., Nov. 3, 7:30pm
-
New World Dance Ensemble
TicketsFri., Nov. 4, 8:00pm
-
"The Rocky Horror Show"
TicketsThu., Nov. 3, 8:00pmpowered by goldstar
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!