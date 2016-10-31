100 Creatives: Emmett Moore, a Miami-Made Design Genius

EXPAND Emmett Moore Courtesy of the artist

In honor of our "People" issue, which will hit newsstands November 17, New Times proudly presents "100 Creatives," where we feature Miami's cultural superheroes. Have suggestions for future profiles? Let us know in the comments.

Working at the intersections of art and design, Emmett Moore has carved a name for himself on the local and national gallery scenes. His sculptures borrow heavily from the world of modern furniture design, with a local's sense of style. The South Floridian was also a graduate of Design and Architecture Senior High School before earning at BFA from the Rhode Island School of Design, and he returned to Miami instead of pursing a career in New York. In South Florida, he makes pieces based on this region's offbeat vibe. His work has been shown at the de la Cruz Collection, Design Miami, and the Bass, among many others.

EXPAND Courtesy of the artist

New Times: List five things that inspire you.

Emmett Moore: Art made by accident, my future wife (Sarah), quality musicians, space travel, and a well-made gin drink.

What was your last big project?

A solo show at Nina Johnson.

What's your next big project?

I'm collaborating with a local architecture firm on a residence. That's about as much info as I can give.

What do you want Miami to know about you?

Not much.

What don't you want Miami to know about you?

I moonlight as the cat burglar known to authorities as "Le Renard."

What's one thing you want people to know about Miami?

Miami has everything you could want.

