100 Creatives: Deon Rubi Crafts Wearable Jewelry Art
|
Deon Rubi, AKA Lucila Garcia De Onrubia
Photo by Sarah Moody
In honor of our "People" issue, which will hit newsstands November 17 and is now live on our website, New Times proudly presents "100 Creatives," where we feature Miami's cultural superheroes. Have suggestions for future profiles? Let us know in the comments.
#87: Deon Rubi
Born Lucila Garcia De Onrubia, Deon Rubi is an Argentine-American artist working at the intersections of the booming local art scene, the design world, and artisanal jewelry. Not only are her pieces sold at Pérez Art Museum Miami, but she has also collaborated with muralists Magnus Sodamin and Serge Toussaint, making her a prominent fixture in South Florida's creative scene. Less of a commercial jeweler and more of a sculptor of wearable art, Rubi creates work that's entrenched in her love of bold colors and repurposed materials. Her work marries a delicate femininity with strong industrial minimalism. The unique aesthetic has attracted attention from various corners of the art world, and her pieces have even been purchased by famed New York collector Emily A. Sackler.
|
Courtesy of the artist
List three things that inspire you.
Hardware, mistakes, minimalism.
Upcoming Events
-
The Spotlight
TicketsFri., Nov. 18, 10:00pm
-
After Hours
TicketsFri., Nov. 18, 11:00pm
-
Bobby Collins... You're Not Coming with Us
TicketsSat., Nov. 19, 8:00pm
-
Just the Funny Mainstage Show
TicketsSat., Nov. 19, 9:00pm
-
Un Homenaje A Alvarez Guedes
TicketsSat., Nov. 19, 9:00pm
What was your last big project?
Working with Central Fine Gallery.
What's your next big project?
Design Miami with Giovanni Beltran (Noguchi Breton).
What do you want Miami to know about you?
I love commissions and public art projects.
What don't you want Miami to know about you?
I honked at you while driving.
What's one thing you want people to know about Miami?
It's part of the Bermuda Triangle.
Get the Arts & Culture Newsletter
Find out about arts and culture events in Miami and offers you won't hear about anywhere else.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Slow Burn Theatre Co: Avenue Q
TicketsWed., Nov. 16, 7:30pm
-
Lorca en un vestido verde
TicketsThu., Nov. 17, 8:00pm
-
JTF's Friday Night Live
TicketsFri., Nov. 18, 9:00pm
-
"Cuddles"
TicketsWed., Nov. 16, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
Recommended for You
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!