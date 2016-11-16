100 Creatives: Deon Rubi Crafts Wearable Jewelry Art

EXPAND Deon Rubi, AKA Lucila Garcia De Onrubia Photo by Sarah Moody

#87: Deon Rubi

Born Lucila Garcia De Onrubia, Deon Rubi is an Argentine-American artist working at the intersections of the booming local art scene, the design world, and artisanal jewelry. Not only are her pieces sold at Pérez Art Museum Miami, but she has also collaborated with muralists Magnus Sodamin and Serge Toussaint, making her a prominent fixture in South Florida's creative scene. Less of a commercial jeweler and more of a sculptor of wearable art, Rubi creates work that's entrenched in her love of bold colors and repurposed materials. Her work marries a delicate femininity with strong industrial minimalism. The unique aesthetic has attracted attention from various corners of the art world, and her pieces have even been purchased by famed New York collector Emily A. Sackler.

Courtesy of the artist

List three things that inspire you.

Hardware, mistakes, minimalism.

What was your last big project?

Working with Central Fine Gallery.

What's your next big project?

Design Miami with Giovanni Beltran (Noguchi Breton).

What do you want Miami to know about you?

I love commissions and public art projects.

What don't you want Miami to know about you?

I honked at you while driving.

What's one thing you want people to know about Miami?

It's part of the Bermuda Triangle.

