Ten Great Miami Landmarks that Were Lost to History

A single palm tree adorns the City of Miami’s official seal, but these days, it might as well be replaced by a high-rise condo. Construction cranes now dot the skyline of “Bayhattan” along the Miami river where city founder Julia Tuttle first settled and incorporated the territory in 1896. The Magic City is often maligned by old-world visitors as a “city without history,” and maybe that’s because so much visible evidence of history has seen the wrecking ball. Here are a few classic Miami landmarks that no longer stand.

1. Amertec Building, 1967-2017

This quasi free-form building, an anomaly of architecture in hodge-podge Hialeah, was the brainchild of Chayo Frank, who designed the office building for his father’s woodworking and store fixture manufacturing business. Inspired by his “love of the exotic beauty of tropical nature,” he used sprayed concrete and curved rebars to create a bizarrely unconventional structure in the La Cuidad Que Progresa. Progress didn’t keep up with the sculptural design of the building the architect describes as an “organic entity,” which it certainly resembled until it was demolished earlier this year, surrounded by drab, industrial warehouse-style businesses on a busy street without a single tree. Learn more about the architect at chayofrank.com.

2. Tobacco Road, 1912-2014

Perhaps Miami’s most famous modern demolition, recent and boozy enough for millennials and baby boomers alike to regret, is Tobacco Road, proud holder of the city’s first issued liquor license. The structure, originally a modest-looking bakery before it became a watering hole, never really changed. The two-story dark dive just south of the river, however, wasn’t so humble in reputation. Over the years, Tobacco Road welcomed famous folk and blues musicians as well as thousands looking to quench their thirst. Even though it survived the great wars of the 20th century and the Prohibition era, it couldn’t compete with corporate giants who brought out Brickell for mega-developments. Miami’s beloved joint was demolished on October 26 just days after its 102nd anniversary, a date that could go down as the city’s own “the day the music died.”

3. Grand Bay Hotel, 1982-2013

Anyone old enough to have watched Miami Vice when it first aired in the mid-1980s will certainly remember the Coconut Grove’s landmark Grand Bay Hotel, a bastion of 80’s glamour. The Mobil five-star rated hotel was developed by the late Sherwood “Woody” Weiser, one of the city’s leading philanthropists. With its pyramid design and the large red sculpture (“Windward” by Alexander Liberman), the hotel was a visual knockout in the 80s, hosting a who’s who of celebrities including Michael Jackson during his Orange Bowl concert. The Grand Bay, which housed then “it” nightclub Regine’s, gradually lost its luxury ranking to South Beach properties and was razed to make way for BIG, the Bjarke Ingels “twisting towers” development. The sculpture still remains as a reminder of the hotel’s former glory.

4. Church by the Sea, 1947-2011

Church by the Sea’s humble beginning takes us back to post World War II, when army families gathered informally for worship in the neighborhoods just north of Miami Beach. Over time, the structure that housed the congregational church would grace the eyes of parishioners with the design work of illustrious Miami architects Russell Pancoast and Alfred Browning Parker. When Bal Harbour Shops offered to buy the property to expand its retail enterprise, faithful members protested, but the church never made the cut for Miami-Dade’s historic preservation board. In a not-so-grand stroke of irony, the demolition team showed up just days before Christmas. The church persevered in true Christian form (and with a good hand in business smarts) by collaborating with stakeholders in the area, including Bal Harbour’s Whitman Family Development. The St. Regis resort currently hosts worship on Sundays and the church will eventually move to a site it just purchased in adjacent Bay Harbor. Visit churchbythesea.org.

5. Fountainebleau Hotel Mural, 1985-2002

In 1985, Stephen Muss, owner of the Fountainebleau (then a Hilton resort), chose famous muralist Richard Haas to give the property’s Sorrento building a face lift with a grand visual statement. A six-stories high trompe l'oeil on Collins Avenue tricked viewers into thinking they could see the property’s iconic Chateau building through an enormous arch in a wall flanked by columns. By 2002, more modern tastes prevailed, opting for a direct view to the crescent-shaped building Morris Lapidus designed in the 1950s. The Sorrento went down with the mural and made room for the Fontainebleau II condo-hotel project.

6. Miami Stadium, 1949-2001

Back in the day when an afternoon at the ball game cost less than bottled water at today’s Marlins Park, Miami’s baseball fans enjoyed their favorite sport at the stadium located in Allapattah. Built in 1949 for spring training, the stadium held 13,500 people and hosted the Brooklyn Dodgers, Los Angeles Dodgers and Baltimore Orioles. The Miami Marlins minor league also played there in the late ‘50s. In 1987, the stadium changed its name to Bobby Maduro, after a Cuban baseball entrepreneur, but the sport would soon become a thing of the past at the venue. When the Florida Marlins stepped up to the plate in 1993, the team chose Joe Robbie Stadium as their first home. Bobby Maduro Stadium succumbed to neglect and was razed to make room for an affordable housing project in the early 2000s.

7. Bakery Center, 1986-1996

Miami has seen its share of failed malls, and South Miami’s mammoth Bakery Center is no exception. Developer Martin Margulies (also a major Miami philanthropist and art collector) had big dreams for the property built on the corner of high-profile U.S. 1 and Red Road where a Holsum bakery once stood. The enclosed mall, known as “the pink elephant,” marred the cityscape and never attracted major merchants like its counterpart Dadeland just down the road, although it managed to survive for a few years with the draw of an AMC multiplex theater. Today, the land is home to open-air Shops of Sunset Place and is surrounded by small retail businesses.

8. Serpentarium Cobra 1947-1984

Long before Miamians saw invasive species of pythons in their backyard, scientist Bill Haast was handling the slithering reptiles at Miami Serpentarium on S.W. 128th Street and U.S. 1. Haast was a showman who grabbed snakes barehanded, and although a little worse for wear from bites, he became a leader in venom and antivenom research. The concrete and stucco cobra statue stood at 35-feet high and was donated to South Miami Senior High (home of the Cobras) in 1984 when Haast closed shop. The statue suffered damage during the move, but was repaired and displayed atop the school’s building until Hurricane Andrew took it down in 1992.

9. Dadeland Mall Seahorse, 1962-1983

A giant letter-D sitting atop a concrete tower still soars over this 1960s mall built when Kendall was truly the boondocks, inching out to the west past a new Palmetto Expressway and a one-lane Kendall Drive. But that beacon for shoppers in the mall then known as “Deadland” hardly overshadowed a fountain statue of of a seahorse at the center of the mall that was moved outdoors sometime after a mall renovation in the 80s. The seahorse wasn’t the only statue in the mall — a frog, turtle and a llama completed the menagerie. The seahorse’s whereabouts today remain a mystery. One rumor places it (or pieces of it) at the bottom of Snapper Creek Canal.

10. Prins Valdemar, 1892-1952

Built in 1892, the 241-foot, four-masted Danish barkentine sailed the seas in various roles. During World War I, she was gun runner for the Germans. She later transported lumber, which is what brought her to Miami during the 1920’s building boom. In 1926, she capsized in Miami harbor’s turning basin and by 1928, a salvaged version of the ship became a floating aquarium docked at Bayfront Park.The massive vessel transformed into a landlocked attraction in 1937 and would serve as a clubhouse for officers during World War II, an aquarium once more, and a civic center until it became an unsafe, dated eyesore by the early 1950s. Not all of ship became scrap metal — its wheel is on display at HistoryMiami museum and its anchor decorates the entrance to the Miami Yacht Club.

